White Label the Admin UI

Across the Admin UI, the branding from Payload is minimal so that the focus stays where it should be—on your application. By updating the Payload branding, you can create a customized interface and your client (or team, or whoever will access your admin panel) will be greeted with a dynamic interface that is consistent with your application branding.

In this blog post, you will learn how to rebrand and white label the Payload admin panel for your application by modifying the following elements:

Favicon

Title

ogImage

Icon

Logo

Get Started

You can use your own Payload app or start a new one for this tutorial. If you haven't started a project yet, you can get set up easily by running npx create-payload-app in your terminal.

For more details on how to start an application, including how to do so from scratch, read the installation documentation.

Payload Config

Start by navigating to your base Payload config file in which all options for the Admin panel are defined.

Below is an example config file: