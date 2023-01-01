DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Admin url '/' (homepage) possible?

default discord avatar
steveninety
2 months ago
1

Is there a way to make the homepage the admin route?


If I enter '/' in the config file, it does not work. It cannot be empty either.


I will put payload in a subdomain (admin.example.com) so I feel like "admin.example.com/admin" is kind of confusing!

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Hey @steveninety this has been discussed further here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1571

    So it is on our roadmap but of lesser priority. Feel free to give it an upvote ⬆️ If you are feeling up for it, you can attempt a PR. If not we will get to it eventually!

