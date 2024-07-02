How do I get text fields to display side by side?

{
name: 'happyContent',
type: 'array',
admin: {
style: {
flexDirection: 'row',
},
},
fields: [
{
name: 'happyName',
label: 'happyName',
type: 'text',
admin: {
width: '50%',
},
required: false,
},
{
name: 'happyTagID',
label: 'happy Tag ID',
type: 'text',
admin: {
width: '50%',
},
required: false,
}
],
}
Not working. The easiest for me seems to be to add a classname and style it, but wasn't sure if there's another way
You can use a row field:
ohh thank you!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.