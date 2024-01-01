The Radio Group field type allows for the selection of one value from a predefined set of possible values and presents a radio group-style set of inputs to the Admin panel.

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More options * Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing an label string and a value string. label Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. The default value must exist within provided values in options . More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) enumName Custom enum name for this field when using SQL database adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.

Important:

Option values should be strings that do not contain hyphens or special characters due to GraphQL enumeration naming constraints. Underscores are allowed. If you determine you need your option values to be non-strings or contain special characters, they will be formatted accordingly before being used as a GraphQL enum.

Admin config

In addition to the default field admin config, the Radio Group field type allows for the specification of the following admin properties:

layout

The layout property allows for the radio group to be styled as a horizonally or vertically distributed list. The default value is horizontal .

Example

