|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
options *
|Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing an
label string and a
value string.
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
index
|Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. The default value must exist within provided values in
options. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
enumName
|Custom enum name for this field when using SQL database adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, the Radio Group field type allows for the specification of the following
admin properties:
layout
The
layout property allows for the radio group to be styled as a horizonally or vertically distributed list. The default value is
horizontal.
collections/ExampleCollection.ts