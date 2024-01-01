Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Array Field

Array field with two Rows in Payload admin panel
Admin panel screenshot of an Array field with two Rows

Example uses:

Config
OptionDescription
name *To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
labelText used as the heading in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. Auto-generated from name if not defined.
fields *Array of field types to correspond to each row of the Array.
validateProvide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
minRowsA number for the fewest allowed items during validation when a value is present.
maxRowsA number for the most allowed items during validation when a value is present.
saveToJWTIf this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooksProvide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
accessProvide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hiddenRestrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValueProvide an array of row data to be used for this field's default value. More
localizedEnable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Array will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as localized.
requiredRequire this field to have a value.
labelsCustomize the row labels appearing in the Admin dashboard.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
interfaceNameCreate a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
dbNameCustom table name for the field when using SQL database adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Config

In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:

OptionDescription
initCollapsedSet the initial collapsed state
components.RowLabelFunction or React component to be rendered as the label on the array row. Receives ({ data, index, path }) as args
isSortableDisable order sorting by setting this value to false

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
name: 'slider', // required
8
type: 'array', // required
9
label: 'Image Slider',
10
minRows: 2,
11
maxRows: 10,
12
interfaceName: 'CardSlider', // optional
13
labels: {
14
singular: 'Slide',
15
plural: 'Slides',
16
},
17
fields: [
18
// required
19
{
20
name: 'title',
21
type: 'text',
22
},
23
{
24
name: 'image',
25
type: 'upload',
26
relationTo: 'media',
27
required: true,
28
},
29
{
30
name: 'caption',
31
type: 'text',
32
},
33
],
34
admin: {
35
components: {
36
RowLabel: ({ data, index }) => {
37
return data?.title || `Slide ${String(index).padStart(2, '0')}`
38
},
39
},
40
},
41
},
42
],
43
}
Next

Blocks Field

Related Help Topics

On this page
Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online