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Community Help

Condition inside Array type field

default discord avatar
eustachi02 years ago
2

I have an array type with some fields, for each array of fields I have a value that depends on another value, a condition. These values are accessible by the index of the array. So for example

if (data?.array?.[0].valueX === Y) return true

but then when I add more arrays how can I control the condition to all the items in the array. I tried with a for loop, array.some, but it doesn't work.



Here

endDate

depends on the value of a field called

duration
        ...
        name: "endDate",
        type: "date",
        admin: {
            condition: (data) => {
                let result = false;
                for (let i = 0; i < data?.array?.length; i++) {
                    if (data?.array?.[i]?.duration === "limitedTime") {
                        result = true;
                    }
                }
                return result;
            },
        }
        ...


This has worked for me (easy):


        admin: {
            condition: (data, siblingData) => {
                return siblingData?.duration === "limitedTime";
            },
        },
  • default discord avatar
    brianjm2 years ago

    I found this seeking an answer to a similar question. In my case, I'm trying to hide a checkbox field in an array where only one row checkbox can be checked/shown. For example:



    I have an array of phone numbers. All have a "primary" checkbox but only one can be checked (in the entire array). If one is checked, I want to hide all "primary" checkboxes that are not checked. If I have 4 phone numbers, only one can be the primary.



    Any ideas? All I can come up so far is using a hook but I'd like to control the display.



    I resolved my question with the following

    condition

    :



    // src/fields/checkbox/index.ts

import { CheckboxField } from 'payload/types'

export const primaryCheckboxField: CheckboxField = {
  name: 'primary', // required
  type: 'checkbox', // required
  label: 'Primary',
  defaultValue: false,
  admin: {
    condition: (data, siblingData, { user }) => {
      const phones = data?.phones || [],
            row = {
              id: siblingData?.id,
              primary: siblingData?.primary,
            }
      let show = true
      
      // Current row; primary is checked
      if (row.primary) return true

      // Another array item is checked
      phones.some(item => {
        if (
          row.id !== item.id &&   // Not current row
          item.primary            // Primary is checked
        ) {
          show = false
          return true
        }
      })

      return show
    },
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    eustachi02 years ago

    Hey

    @1090615594568667286

    I've just seen this. Great that you solved your particular use case. Thanks for sharing the answer.

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