Condition inside Array type field

I have an array type with some fields, for each array of fields I have a value that depends on another value, a condition. These values are accessible by the index of the array. So for example
if (data?.array?.[0].valueX === Y) return true
but then when I add more arrays how can I control the condition to all the items in the array. I tried with a for loop, array.some, but it doesn't work.
Here
endDate
depends on the value of a field called
duration
...
name: "endDate",
type: "date",
admin: {
condition: (data) => {
let result = false;
for (let i = 0; i < data?.array?.length; i++) {
if (data?.array?.[i]?.duration === "limitedTime") {
result = true;
}
}
return result;
},
}
...
This has worked for me (easy):
admin: {
condition: (data, siblingData) => {
return siblingData?.duration === "limitedTime";
},
},
I found this seeking an answer to a similar question. In my case, I'm trying to hide a checkbox field in an array where only one row checkbox can be checked/shown. For example:
I have an array of phone numbers. All have a "primary" checkbox but only one can be checked (in the entire array). If one is checked, I want to hide all "primary" checkboxes that are not checked. If I have 4 phone numbers, only one can be the primary.
Any ideas? All I can come up so far is using a hook but I'd like to control the display.
I resolved my question with the following
condition
:
// src/fields/checkbox/index.ts
import { CheckboxField } from 'payload/types'
export const primaryCheckboxField: CheckboxField = {
name: 'primary', // required
type: 'checkbox', // required
label: 'Primary',
defaultValue: false,
admin: {
condition: (data, siblingData, { user }) => {
const phones = data?.phones || [],
row = {
id: siblingData?.id,
primary: siblingData?.primary,
}
let show = true
// Current row; primary is checked
if (row.primary) return true
// Another array item is checked
phones.some(item => {
if (
row.id !== item.id && // Not current row
item.primary // Primary is checked
) {
show = false
return true
}
})
return show
},
}
}
Hey@1090615594568667286
I've just seen this. Great that you solved your particular use case. Thanks for sharing the answer.
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