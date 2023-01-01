Condition inside Array type field

I have an array type with some fields, for each array of fields I have a value that depends on another value, a condition. These values are accessible by the index of the array. So for example

if (data?.array?.[0].valueX === Y) return true

but then when I add more arrays how can I control the condition to all the items in the array. I tried with a for loop, array.some, but it doesn't work.

Here

endDate

depends on the value of a field called

duration

... name: "endDate", type: "date", admin: { condition: (data) => { let result = false; for (let i = 0; i < data?.array?.length; i++) { if (data?.array?.[i]?.duration === "limitedTime") { result = true; } } return result; }, } ...

This has worked for me (easy):