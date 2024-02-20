How to query for specific field value in array?

So let's say my collection looks something like this:
interface MyCollection {
myArray: {
myNumberField: number;
id?: string;
}[]
}
I want to get all documents where
myNumberField contains a number of
[1,2,3]. How would the where query look here? I can't seem to find a solution on https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#operators
got it to work, if anyone needs this later:
where: {
'myArray.myNumberField': {
in: [1,2,3]
}
}
