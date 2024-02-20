Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How to query for specific field value in array?

default discord avatar
christian-reichart8 months ago
1 1

So let's say my collection looks something like this:

interface MyCollection {
  myArray: {
    myNumberField: number;
    id?: string;
  }[]
}

I want to get all documents where myNumberField contains a number of [1,2,3]. How would the where query look here? I can't seem to find a solution on https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#operators

  • Selected Answer
    default discord avatar
    christian-reichart8 months ago

    got it to work, if anyone needs this later:

    where: {
  'myArray.myNumberField': {
    in: [1,2,3]
  }
}
