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Community Help

Check for duplicates in array

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quick0073 years ago
2

Hi all, I was wondering how to check for duplicates in the array type, since validate only returns the number of items in the array

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar2 years ago

    Hi

    @423258218035150849

    , you can use the

    validate

    function on the field to pass your own custom validation logic:



    Something like this:


    validate: (val) => {
  // return values from unique field
  const values = val?.map((row) => row.fieldToCheck)
  // check if there are any duplicate values
  const hasDuplicates = new Set(values).size !== values?.length

  if (hasDuplicates) return 'Duplicate values in array'
  if (!hasDuplicates) return true
},


    Sorry you didn't get a reponse here sooner! Let us know if you need anything else.

  • default discord avatar
    quick0072 years ago

    Thanks so much! Better late than never

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