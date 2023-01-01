Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Check for duplicates in array

default discord avatar
quick007
6 months ago
2

Hi all, I was wondering how to check for duplicates in the array type, since validate only returns the number of items in the array

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hi @quick007, you can use the

    validate

    function on the field to pass your own custom validation logic:



    Something like this:


    validate: (val) => {
  // return values from unique field
  const values = val?.map((row) => row.fieldToCheck)
  // check if there are any duplicate values
  const hasDuplicates = new Set(values).size !== values?.length

  if (hasDuplicates) return 'Duplicate values in array'
  if (!hasDuplicates) return true
},


    Sorry you didn't get a reponse here sooner! Let us know if you need anything else.

  • default discord avatar
    quick007
    3 days ago

    Thanks so much! Better late than never

