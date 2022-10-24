Check for duplicates in array

Hi all, I was wondering how to check for duplicates in the array type, since validate only returns the number of items in the array
Hi@423258218035150849
, you can use the
validate
function on the field to pass your own custom validation logic:
Something like this:
validate: (val) => {
// return values from unique field
const values = val?.map((row) => row.fieldToCheck)
// check if there are any duplicate values
const hasDuplicates = new Set(values).size !== values?.length
if (hasDuplicates) return 'Duplicate values in array'
if (!hasDuplicates) return true
},
Sorry you didn't get a reponse here sooner! Let us know if you need anything else.
Thanks so much! Better late than never
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