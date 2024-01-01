Collapsible Field

|Option
|Description
label *
|A label to render within the header of the collapsible component. This can be a string, function or react component. Function/components receive
({ data, path }) as args.
fields *
|Array of field types to nest within this Collapsible.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:
|Option
|Description
initCollapsed
|Set the initial collapsed state
collections/ExampleCollection.ts