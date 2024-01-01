Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Collapsible Field

Shows a Collapsible field in the Payload admin panel
Admin panel screenshot of a Collapsible field

Config
OptionDescription
label *A label to render within the header of the collapsible component. This can be a string, function or react component. Function/components receive ({ data, path }) as args.
fields *Array of field types to nest within this Collapsible.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Config

In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:

OptionDescription
initCollapsedSet the initial collapsed state

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
label: ({ data }) => data?.title || 'Untitled',
8
type: 'collapsible', // required
9
fields: [
10
// required
11
{
12
name: 'title',
13
type: 'text',
14
required: true,
15
},
16
{
17
name: 'someTextField',
18
type: 'text',
19
required: true,
20
},
21
],
22
},
23
],
24
}
