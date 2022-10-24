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Community Help

Is it possible to make fields collapsable?

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snailedlt3 years ago
3

I have a lot of fields in some of my collections. In order to keep it more clear I'd like to be able to collapse each field, and also have a

collapse all

button at the top of the collection. Is this possible today?

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    eustachi03 years ago

    Hi, yes you can collapse your existing fields within a collapsible field, I use this field quite a lot. You can create a collapsible field and then move your existing fields inside following the right structure. Here you can find more info

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/collapsible#collapsible-field

    And for a button to collapse all collapsible fields, I believe this will be possible by creating a custom component.

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    snailedlt3 years ago

    Thanks a bunch!

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    eustachi03 years ago

    You're welcome

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