Is it possible to make fields collapsable?

default discord avatar
snailedlt
last week
3

I have a lot of fields in some of my collections. In order to keep it more clear I'd like to be able to collapse each field, and also have a

collapse all

button at the top of the collection. Is this possible today?

  • default discord avatar
    eustachi0
    last week

    Hi, yes you can collapse your existing fields within a collapsible field, I use this field quite a lot. You can create a collapsible field and then move your existing fields inside following the right structure. Here you can find more info

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/collapsible#collapsible-field

    And for a button to collapse all collapsible fields, I believe this will be possible by creating a custom component.

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt
    last week

    Thanks a bunch!

  • default discord avatar
    eustachi0
    last week

    You're welcome

