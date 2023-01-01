Is it possible to make fields collapsable?

I have a lot of fields in some of my collections. In order to keep it more clear I'd like to be able to collapse each field, and also have a
collapse all
button at the top of the collection. Is this possible today?
Hi, yes you can collapse your existing fields within a collapsible field, I use this field quite a lot. You can create a collapsible field and then move your existing fields inside following the right structure. Here you can find more infohttps://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/collapsible#collapsible-field
And for a button to collapse all collapsible fields, I believe this will be possible by creating a custom component.
Thanks a bunch!
You're welcome
