Linking field values

Is it possible to link fields in a way where the input event on one can trigger the value to change in another field? It looks likes it's possible using Collection hooks, but it wouldn't be reactive and the target field would only update on save.

My use case is I want to populate a slug field with a slugified version of what is entered into the title field for a Page , where the slug field updates as the user enters the value in the title field. Would this be something that is achieved with custom components?

As an aside, is it possible to set attributes on a field's <input> element (e.g. set the disabled attribute)? I've seen that there's an admin.disabled property that can be passed to fields, but this removes the field entirely from the admin interface.

Thanks!