The JSON field type saves actual JSON in the database, which differs from the Code field that saves the value as a string in the database.

Admin panel screenshot of a JSON field

This field uses the monaco-react editor syntax highlighting.

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More label Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More jsonSchema Provide a JSON schema that will be used for validation. JSON schemas saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Config

In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:

Option Description editorOptions Options that can be passed to the monaco editor, view the full list.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'customerJSON' , 8 type : 'json' , 9 required : true , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 }

JSON Schema Validation

Payload JSON fields fully support the JSON schema standard. By providing a schema in your field config, the editor will be guided in the admin UI, getting typeahead for properties and their formats automatically. When the document is saved, the default validation will prevent saving any invalid data in the field according to the schema in your config.

If you only provide a URL to a schema, Payload will fetch the desired schema if it is publicly available. If not, it is recommended to add the schema directly to your config or import it from another file so that it can be implemented consistently in your project.

Local JSON Schema

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'customerJSON' , 8 type : 'json' , 9 jsonSchema : { 10 uri : 'a://b/foo.json' , 11 fileMatch : [ 'a://b/foo.json' ] , 12 schema : { 13 type : 'object' , 14 properties : { 15 foo : { 16 enum : [ 'bar' , 'foobar' ] , 17 } 18 } , 19 } , 20 } , 21 22 } , 23 ] , 24 } 25 26

Remote JSON Schema

collections/ExampleCollection.ts