JSON Field

This field uses the
monaco-react editor syntax highlighting.
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
unique
|Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
index
|Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
jsonSchema
|Provide a JSON schema that will be used for validation. JSON schemas
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:
|Option
|Description
editorOptions
|Options that can be passed to the monaco editor, view the full list.
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
Payload JSON fields fully support the JSON schema standard. By providing a schema in your field config, the editor will be guided in the admin UI, getting typeahead for properties and their formats automatically. When the document is saved, the default validation will prevent saving any invalid data in the field according to the schema in your config.
If you only provide a URL to a schema, Payload will fetch the desired schema if it is publicly available. If not, it is recommended to add the schema directly to your config or import it from another file so that it can be implemented consistently in your project.
