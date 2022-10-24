Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Can you search in the content of a JSON field

default discord avatar
kobeaerts3 years ago
3

As the title says, is it possible to search a JSON field through the REST Api?



For example I have a JSON field

specifications

with a content like this 


{"category": "birds", "subcategory": "flying birds"}


Can I specifiy I only want collections where the

specifications.category

equals "birds"?



The real JSON content will be like the specifications in this gist:

https://gist.github.com/kobeaerts/3105beaa41200a7415a9796d4eab9599
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    Yes, you can use dot notation. It would be something like this:

    /api/collection-name?where[specifications.category][equals]=flying birds

  • default discord avatar
    kobeaerts3 years ago

    Aha,

    @967118574445547650

    that does indeed work but only with string values.


    It does perform queries on

    name="400"

    but not on

    name=400
  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg2 years ago

    I'm actually not seeing this work reliably, I'm wondering if changes in 2.0+ may have broken this?

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.