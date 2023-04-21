Can you search in the content of a JSON field

As the title says, is it possible to search a JSON field through the REST Api?
For example I have a JSON field
specifications
with a content like this
{"category": "birds", "subcategory": "flying birds"}
Can I specifiy I only want collections where the
specifications.category
equals "birds"?
The real JSON content will be like the specifications in this gist:https://gist.github.com/kobeaerts/3105beaa41200a7415a9796d4eab9599
Yes, you can use dot notation. It would be something like this:
/api/collection-name?where[specifications.category][equals]=flying birds
Aha, @denolfe that does indeed work but only with string values.
It does perform queries on
name="400"
but not on
name=400
Can you show your collection config and query you're performing?
