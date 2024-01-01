The Group field allows fields to be nested under a common property name. It also groups fields together visually in the Admin panel.

Admin panel screenshot of a Group field

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More fields * Array of field types to nest within this Group. label Used as a heading in the Admin panel and to name the generated GraphQL type. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide an object of data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Group will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as localized . admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) interfaceName Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin config

In addition to the default field admin config, the Group allows for the following admin property:

hideGutter

Set this property to true to hide this field's gutter within the admin panel. The field gutter is rendered as a vertical line and padding, but often if this field is nested within a Group, Block, or Array, you may want to hide the gutter.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts