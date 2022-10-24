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Community Help

How to update an upload field via the REST Api when it is inside a group field?

default discord avatar
notchr3 years ago
7

Hello all!



I'm attempting to update a group field on a collection, the group consists of upload fields.



I have a "documents" upload-enabled collection, and I've tested uploading files to it via REST and that works as expected.


I then want to update my "example" collection which has a "forms" field that is of the type Group.



So first I make a call to upload the file, that returns the document in the response.


I then attempt to make a PATCH request to a specific doc in my Example collection.



From what I can see, the body needs to be the part of the collection that should update, so in my instance, I've tried the following...




    // Error
    let obj: any = {};
    obj['forms.dealerLicense'] = doc.id;

    // Error
    let obj: any = {};
    obj['forms.dealerLicense'] = doc;

    // Error
    let obj: any = {
      forms: { dealerLicense: doc.id }
    };


I either get a 400 error, or I get

[{message: "Updating the path 'forms.dealerLicense' would create a conflict at 'forms'"}]

As a note, forms would eventually be like...



forms: {a: '', b: ''}


When I inspect the dev tools for what patch the admin panel does, it looks the same as 

forms: { dealerLicense: doc.id }


@281120856527077378

😄



The relevant portion in the PATCH issued by the admin panel has:



"forms":{"dealerLicense":"648c58b68962b04a9f60ddf9"}


so I know I need to pass the doc.ID, but it still claims it would create a conflict at 'forms'



(when I try to do my own patch)

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    can you paste your related field config

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    sure thing



    Example Collection

    This is the "forms" field group on my example collection

 {
      name: "forms",
      label: "Forms / Documents",
      type: "group",
      fields: [
        {
          name: "dealerLicense",
          label: "Dealer License",
          type: "upload",
          relationTo: "dealer-documents",
          required: false,
        },
        {
          name: "exampleb",
          type: "upload",
          relationTo: "dealer-documents",
          required: false,
        },
        {
          name: "examplec",
          type: "upload",
          relationTo: "dealer-documents",
          required: false,
        },
        {
          name: "exampled",
          type: "upload",
          relationTo: "dealer-documents",
          required: false,
        },
      ],
    },


    Upload Enabled collection 

    const DealerDocuments: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "dealer-documents",
  access: {
    read: () => true,
    update: () => true,
    create: () => true,
    delete: () => true,
  },
  upload: {
    staticURL: "/payload/uploads/dealer-documents",
    staticDir:
      process.env.NODE_ENV === "production"
        ? process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_UPLOAD_PATH_PROD
        : process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_UPLOAD_PATH_DEV,
    imageSizes: [],
    adminThumbnail: "thumbnail",
    mimeTypes: ["application/pdf", "image/*"],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: "dealerId",
      label: "Dealership ID",
      type: "text",
      required: true,
    },
  ],
};


    Client method to update Example collection with uploaded doc 

      public updateDealerForms(token: string, docId: string, doc: DealerDocument) {
  // Note: docId was being used as the key for obj.forms (e.g. "dealerLicense") but I'm manually setting it here
    let obj: any = {};
    obj['forms.dealerLicense'] = doc.id;

    return this.http
      .patch(this.apiRoot + 'dealerships/' + token, obj)
      .pipe(
        catchError((error: HttpErrorResponse) =>
          throwError(() => new Error(error.message))
        )
      );
  }


    Client method to upload document 

      /** Dealership Application - Document Uploads */
  public uploadDealerDocument(token: string, file: File) {
    const formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('dealerId', token);
    formData.append('file', file);

    return this.http
      .post<{ message: string; doc: DealerDocument }>(
        this.apiRoot + 'dealer-documents',
        formData
      )
      .pipe(
        catchError((error: HttpErrorResponse) =>
          throwError(() => new Error(error.message))
        )
      );
  }
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    hmmm, well to start I do think you should be sending your data in object form like you showed in your attempts above


    {
  forms: {
    dealerLicense: doc.id
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    When I try that format, I get 

     BSONTypeError: Argument passed in must be a string of 12 bytes or a string of 24 hex characters or an integer


    wait maybe not



    IT LIVES



    not sure what i did differently though



    :X

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    so it is working?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Yes

    @281120856527077378

    - maybe it was how I shaped my object, but it seems to be OK now



    Thank you 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago
    NICE
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