How to update an upload field via the REST Api when it is inside a group field?

Hello all!
I'm attempting to update a group field on a collection, the group consists of upload fields.
I have a "documents" upload-enabled collection, and I've tested uploading files to it via REST and that works as expected.
I then want to update my "example" collection which has a "forms" field that is of the type Group.
So first I make a call to upload the file, that returns the document in the response.
I then attempt to make a PATCH request to a specific doc in my Example collection.
From what I can see, the body needs to be the part of the collection that should update, so in my instance, I've tried the following...
// Error
let obj: any = {};
obj['forms.dealerLicense'] = doc.id;
// Error
let obj: any = {};
obj['forms.dealerLicense'] = doc;
// Error
let obj: any = {
forms: { dealerLicense: doc.id }
};
I either get a 400 error, or I get
[{message: "Updating the path 'forms.dealerLicense' would create a conflict at 'forms'"}]
As a note, forms would eventually be like...
forms: {a: '', b: ''}
When I inspect the dev tools for what patch the admin panel does, it looks the same as
forms: { dealerLicense: doc.id }
@jarrod69420 😄
The relevant portion in the PATCH issued by the admin panel has:
"forms":{"dealerLicense":"648c58b68962b04a9f60ddf9"}
so I know I need to pass the doc.ID, but it still claims it would create a conflict at 'forms'
(when I try to do my own patch)
can you paste your related field config
sure thing
Example Collection
This is the "forms" field group on my example collection
{
name: "forms",
label: "Forms / Documents",
type: "group",
fields: [
{
name: "dealerLicense",
label: "Dealer License",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "dealer-documents",
required: false,
},
{
name: "exampleb",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "dealer-documents",
required: false,
},
{
name: "examplec",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "dealer-documents",
required: false,
},
{
name: "exampled",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "dealer-documents",
required: false,
},
],
},
Upload Enabled collection
const DealerDocuments: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "dealer-documents",
access: {
read: () => true,
update: () => true,
create: () => true,
delete: () => true,
},
upload: {
staticURL: "/payload/uploads/dealer-documents",
staticDir:
process.env.NODE_ENV === "production"
? process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_UPLOAD_PATH_PROD
: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_UPLOAD_PATH_DEV,
imageSizes: [],
adminThumbnail: "thumbnail",
mimeTypes: ["application/pdf", "image/*"],
},
fields: [
{
name: "dealerId",
label: "Dealership ID",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
],
};
Client method to update Example collection with uploaded doc
public updateDealerForms(token: string, docId: string, doc: DealerDocument) {
// Note: docId was being used as the key for obj.forms (e.g. "dealerLicense") but I'm manually setting it here
let obj: any = {};
obj['forms.dealerLicense'] = doc.id;
return this.http
.patch(this.apiRoot + 'dealerships/' + token, obj)
.pipe(
catchError((error: HttpErrorResponse) =>
throwError(() => new Error(error.message))
)
);
}
Client method to upload document
/** Dealership Application - Document Uploads */
public uploadDealerDocument(token: string, file: File) {
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append('dealerId', token);
formData.append('file', file);
return this.http
.post<{ message: string; doc: DealerDocument }>(
this.apiRoot + 'dealer-documents',
formData
)
.pipe(
catchError((error: HttpErrorResponse) =>
throwError(() => new Error(error.message))
)
);
}
hmmm, well to start I do think you should be sending your data in object form like you showed in your attempts above
{
forms: {
dealerLicense: doc.id
}
}
@jarrod69420 When I try that format, I get
BSONTypeError: Argument passed in must be a string of 12 bytes or a string of 24 hex characters or an integer
wait maybe not
IT LIVES
not sure what i did differently though
:X
so it is working?
Yes @jarrod69420 - maybe it was how I shaped my object, but it seems to be OK now
Thank you 🙂
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.