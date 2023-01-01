How to update an upload field via the REST Api when it is inside a group field?

Hello all!

I'm attempting to update a group field on a collection, the group consists of upload fields.

I have a "documents" upload-enabled collection, and I've tested uploading files to it via REST and that works as expected.

I then want to update my "example" collection which has a "forms" field that is of the type Group.

So first I make a call to upload the file, that returns the document in the response.

I then attempt to make a PATCH request to a specific doc in my Example collection.

From what I can see, the body needs to be the part of the collection that should update, so in my instance, I've tried the following...

let obj : any = {}; obj[ 'forms.dealerLicense' ] = doc. id ; let obj : any = {}; obj[ 'forms.dealerLicense' ] = doc; let obj : any = { forms : { dealerLicense : doc. id } };

I either get a 400 error, or I get

[{message: "Updating the path 'forms.dealerLicense' would create a conflict at 'forms'"}]

As a note, forms would eventually be like...

forms : { a : '' , b : '' }

When I inspect the dev tools for what patch the admin panel does, it looks the same as

forms: { dealerLicense: doc.id }

@jarrod69420 😄

The relevant portion in the PATCH issued by the admin panel has:

"forms" : { "dealerLicense" : "648c58b68962b04a9f60ddf9" }

so I know I need to pass the doc.ID, but it still claims it would create a conflict at 'forms'

(when I try to do my own patch)