Number Field

Shows a Number field in the Payload admin panel
Admin panel screenshot of a Number field

Config
OptionDescription
name *To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
labelText used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
minMinimum value accepted. Used in the default validation function.
maxMaximum value accepted. Used in the default validation function.
hasManyMakes this field an ordered array of numbers instead of just a single number.
minRowsMinimum number of numbers in the numbers array, if hasMany is set to true.
maxRowsMaximum number of numbers in the numbers array, if hasMany is set to true.
uniqueEnforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
indexBuild an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
validateProvide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWTIf this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooksProvide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
accessProvide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hiddenRestrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValueProvide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localizedEnable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
requiredRequire this field to have a value.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin config

In addition to the default field admin config, this field type allows for the following admin properties:

step

Set a value for the number field to increment / decrement using browser controls.

placeholder

Set this property to define a placeholder string for the field.

autoComplete

Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
name: 'age', // required
8
type: 'number', // required
9
required: true,
10
admin: {
11
step: 1,
12
},
13
},
14
],
15
}
