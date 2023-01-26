What type for monetary values

I would like to keep monetary (money/prices) in collections. Which type will be okay, number? But do I not lose precision on arithmetic problems?
Can I create own implementation for field compliant with: https://www.mongodb.com/docs/manual/tutorial/model-monetary-data/ ?
@dawidmachon It is generally best practice to store monetary values in the smallest denomination, there are plenty of good articles out there explaining why this is the case.
So personally I would opt to use the number field almost always (storing as cents), and then add a description that displays the amount in a dollar amount.
Related: #1924
