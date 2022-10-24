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Community Help

What type for monetary values

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dawidmachon3 years ago
1 2

I would like to keep monetary (money/prices) in collections. Which type will be okay, number? But do I not lose precision on arithmetic problems?

Can I create own implementation for field compliant with: https://www.mongodb.com/docs/manual/tutorial/model-monetary-data/ ?

  • Selected Answer
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    JarrodMFlesch
    3 years ago

    @dawidmachon It is generally best practice to store monetary values in the smallest denomination, there are plenty of good articles out there explaining why this is the case.

    So personally I would opt to use the number field almost always (storing as cents), and then add a description that displays the amount in a dollar amount.

    1 reply
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    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Related: #1924

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    MatthiasGrandl2 years ago

    Would be nice to get a full on money field like https://craftcms.com/docs/4.x/money-fields.html

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