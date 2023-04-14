how to count the number

Hello everyone, I am a newbie

in collections,I create a c.ts,it contain C1,C2,C3,Now I wanna make c3=c1+c2,how to get c1,c2 value in c3's hook, pls help to how to do it,thanks，

my code is below:

`

import { CollectionConfig, Field } from 'payload/types';

const Tags: CollectionConfig = {

slug: 'c_sum',

admin: {

useAsTitle: 'name',

defaultColumns: ['name', 'c1','c2','c_sum']

},

access: {

read: () => true,

create:()=>true,

},

fields: [

{

type: 'text',

name: 'name',

},

{

type: 'number',

name: 'c1',

label: "c1",

},

{

type: 'number',

name: 'c2',

label: "c2",

},

{

type: 'number',

name: 'c_sum',

label: "c_sum",

},

],

timestamps: false,

}

export default Tags;`