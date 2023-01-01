Role validation

Hi,
I'm creating the user roles, and I want to make the role of organization Manager require the field organization to be filled.
I am currently using validate on the organization field, such that I check if the role organizationMember was added or not. The issue is, the value is checked against the "current" state of user, such that I am able to add the role organizationMember without failing the check, but after the role being added, the check starts working and requesting the field organization to be filled.
I want to make it so the role cannot be added unless the field is filled.
{
name: 'organization',
label: 'Organization',
type: 'text',
validate: (value, { user }) => {
console.log(user)
if (user?.roles.includes('organizationManager') || user?.roles.includes('organizationMember')) {
return value ? true : 'Please provide a value'
}
return true;
},
// relationTo: 'organizations',
// hasMany: false,
},
what does your roles field look like?
if it's a select you can use
filterOptions
Yea it is, it looks like this:
{
name: 'roles',
label: 'Roles',
type: 'select',
hasMany: true,
defaultValue: ['user'],
options: [
{
label: 'User',
value: 'user',
},
{
label: 'Admin',
value: 'admin',
},
{
label: 'Organization Manager',
value: 'organizationManager',
},
{
label: 'Organization Member',
value: 'organizationMember',
},
{
label: 'Funder',
value: 'funder',
},
{
label: 'Facilitator',
value: 'facilitator',
}
],
access: {
read: () => true,
update: () => true,
create: () => true,
},
saveToJWT: true,
hooks: {
beforeChange: [protectRoles],
},
},
I think you can move your validation to the roles field in your user object
{
name: 'roles',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'roles',
hasMany: true,
validate (val, { data }) {
if (val.includes('organizationManager') && !data.organization.length) {
return 'You must provide an Organization Name to use the Organization Manager Role';
}
return true;
}
}
something like that (not tested)
Thanks! That logic worked
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.