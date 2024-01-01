|Option
|Description
tabs *
|Array of tabs to render within this Tabs field.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Each tab must have either a
name or
label and the required
fields array. You can also optionally pass a
description to render within each individual tab.
|Option
|Description
name
|Groups field data into an object when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|The label to render on the tab itself. Required when name is undefined, defaults to name converted to words.
fields *
|The fields to render within this tab.
description
|Optionally render a description within this tab to describe the contents of the tab itself.
interfaceName
|Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type. (
name must be present)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
collections/ExampleCollection.ts