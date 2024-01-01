Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Tabs Field

Shows a tabs field used to separate Hero and Page layout in the Payload admin panel
Tabs field type used to separate Hero fields from Page Layout

Config
OptionDescription
tabs *Array of tabs to render within this Tabs field.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

Tab-specific Config

Each tab must have either a name or label and the required fields array. You can also optionally pass a description to render within each individual tab.

OptionDescription
nameGroups field data into an object when stored and retrieved from the database. More
labelThe label to render on the tab itself. Required when name is undefined, defaults to name converted to words.
fields *The fields to render within this tab.
descriptionOptionally render a description within this tab to describe the contents of the tab itself.
interfaceNameCreate a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type. (name must be present)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
type: 'tabs', // required
8
tabs: [
9
// required
10
{
11
label: 'Tab One Label', // required
12
description: 'This will appear within the tab above the fields.',
13
fields: [
14
// required
15
{
16
name: 'someTextField',
17
type: 'text',
18
required: true,
19
},
20
],
21
},
22
{
23
name: 'tabTwo',
24
label: 'Tab Two Label', // required
25
interfaceName: 'TabTwo', // optional (`name` must be present)
26
fields: [
27
// required
28
{
29
name: 'numberField', // accessible via tabTwo.numberField
30
type: 'number',
31
required: true,
32
},
33
],
34
},
35
],
36
},
37
],
38
}
Text Field

