Can i add tabs to a collection without changing the data structure

i already have prod data and want to move some items to separate tab.
Yes you can. Just don't add a
name
value to the tabs.
Thank!
Curious how you figured that out !!
Adding a
name
value will group the fields within the tab, same as a
group
,
collapsible
, etc. But if you don't give it a name, the fields inside stay at the top layer in the data structure.
Hmm… now I have to decide if it is worth the migration issues to clean up my data and rip out the name field on my tabs!!
