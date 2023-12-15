Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Can i add tabs to a collection without changing the data structure

default discord avatar
baotaoh10 months ago
5

i already have prod data and want to move some items to separate tab.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    Yes you can. Just don't add a

    name

    value to the tabs.

  • default discord avatar
    baotaoh10 months ago

    Thank!

  • default discord avatar
    aaronksaunders10 months ago

    Curious how you figured that out !!

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    Adding a

    name

    value will group the fields within the tab, same as a

    group

    ,

    collapsible

    , etc. But if you don't give it a name, the fields inside stay at the top layer in the data structure.

  • default discord avatar
    aaronksaunders10 months ago

    Hmm… now I have to decide if it is worth the migration issues to clean up my data and rip out the name field on my tabs!!

