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Community Help

Hello team, I have two fields one called startTime...

discord user avatar
tylandavis
3 years ago
3

Hey

@1141455190323630122

, you can do this by adding a custom

validate

function to your endTime field:


{
  name: 'endTime',
  type: 'date',
  validate: (value, { data }) => {
    if (value <= data.startTime) {
      return "End time must be after start time";
    }
  }
}


this will check that

endTime

is greater than

startTime

, and return the error message if not.

  • default discord avatar
    alnasser.cs3 years ago


    amazing. I'm also leaving this here.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#validation

    for whoever coming to read this



    one more question, is it possible to check validation on effect. like as soon as the user pick a a date. I would like to check if it's correct before they go and click save?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago

    Out of the box, I don't believe so. You could achieve this by adding in your own custom component, but that is more advanced.



    More on custom components here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
  • default discord avatar
    alnasser.cs3 years ago

    thank you. Maybe it's something I can help with when I figure out the framework



    validate: (value, { data, operation }) => {


    // if(operation == 'create' || operation !== 'update') {


    // console.log('operation not include ' + operation)


    // return true;


    // }


    data.timeSlots.forEach((timeSlot, i) => {


    console.log(timeSlot)


    if (new Date(timeSlot.endTime) <= new Date(timeSlot.startTime)) {


    console.log('through error')


    return

    Issue at Time Slot ${i+1}. End time must be after start time

    ;


    }


    });


    return true;


    },



    I wrote the validation function as described. I hit the if condition but return don't don't through error and the framework goes ahead and save it.



    error figured out. the return is inside the array.forEach() -.-

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