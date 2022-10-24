Hello team, I have two fields one called startTime...

Hey

@1141455190323630122

, you can do this by adding a custom

validate

function to your endTime field:

{ name: 'endTime', type: 'date', validate: (value, { data }) => { if (value <= data.startTime) { return "End time must be after start time"; } } }

this will check that

endTime

is greater than

startTime

, and return the error message if not.