Replace unique identifier

thor9n
2 months ago
I'm using Payload as a website and webshop CMS. Is there anyway to make use of another identifier instead of the hash generated, e.g.

646ccdc7a8bf800e7f15592d

I want to create nice looking urls and would prefer one of these:


https://mywebsite.com/products/67/whatever-slug
https://mywebsite.com/products/specific-product-slug
