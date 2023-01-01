Replace unique identifier

I'm using Payload as a website and webshop CMS. Is there anyway to make use of another identifier instead of the hash generated, e.g.
646ccdc7a8bf800e7f15592d
?
I want to create nice looking urls and would prefer one of these:
https://mywebsite.com/products/67/whatever-slug
https://mywebsite.com/products/specific-product-slug
has the answer
Although i ran in a problem when i tried myself and wanted to automatically generate a slug based on the title. But I reckon, it was because of either the multilanguage or the hook I tried with
Wonderful, thank you
The best thing would be to combine those two articles
@davedamage also having problems with the hook on that field. Perhaps it's blocked by design?
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2700
