The Point field type saves a pair of coordinates in the database and assigns an index for location related queries.

Note: The Point field type is currently only supported in MongoDB.

Admin panel screenshot of a Point field

The data structure in the database matches the GeoJSON structure to represent point. The Payload APIs simplifies the object data to only the [longitude, latitude] location.

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More label Used as a field label in the Admin panel and to name the generated GraphQL type. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. To support location queries, point index defaults to 2dsphere , to disable the index set to false . validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Note: The Point field type is currently only supported in MongoDB.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'location' , 8 type : 'point' , 9 label : 'Location' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 }

Querying