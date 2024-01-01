Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Point Field

Shows a Point field in the Payload admin panel
Admin panel screenshot of a Point field

The data structure in the database matches the GeoJSON structure to represent point. The Payload APIs simplifies the object data to only the [longitude, latitude] location.

Config
OptionDescription
name *To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
labelUsed as a field label in the Admin panel and to name the generated GraphQL type.
uniqueEnforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
indexBuild an index for this field to produce faster queries. To support location queries, point index defaults to 2dsphere, to disable the index set to false.
validateProvide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWTIf this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooksProvide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
accessProvide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hiddenRestrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValueProvide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localizedEnable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
requiredRequire this field to have a value.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
name: 'location',
8
type: 'point',
9
label: 'Location',
10
},
11
],
12
}

Querying

In order to do query based on the distance to another point, you can use the near operator. When querying using the near operator, the returned documents will be sorted by nearest first.

