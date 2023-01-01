"Geo multi key index is not supported" when saving collection item on AWS document DB

Hi All, i am running in to an issue and can't find the cause of the problem. When i save a specific collection, i get the following error: Geo multi key index is not supported. It is probalby a compatability issues between mongodb and documentdb. I did a lot of searching but could not find a clear cause.
Does somebody now what is causing this? thanks.
It's most likely not something you can fix right now as documentdb is notexactly
mongodb, just has a compatibility layer...in the near future you'll be able to use another adapter to support documentdb specifically
are you using the point field by any chance?
yes but not in this collection, so thats strange
So i have a location collection with a point field which can be saved without issues.
Whats the config on the collection that errors?
Thanks quite a long list of fields and blocks.
Tried disabling the MongoDB index on the point field without luck.
@mvdve could you try reducing the error spread by commenting out fields, first try almost all of them but the point field on this collection. Then work backwards from there, it would be helpful to narrow the issue!
@Jarrod, i replaced the point field with two number fields which solved the issue for now. Dan did find a compatibility issue with DocumentDB. For future reference:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2605
