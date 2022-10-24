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Community Help

"Geo multi key index is not supported" when saving collection item on AWS document DB

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mvdve3 years ago
6

Hi All, i am running in to an issue and can't find the cause of the problem. When i save a specific collection, i get the following error: Geo multi key index is not supported. It is probalby a compatability issues between mongodb and documentdb. I did a lot of searching but could not find a clear cause.



Does somebody now what is causing this? thanks.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    It's most likely not something you can fix right now as documentdb is not

    exactly

    mongodb, just has a compatibility layer...in the near future you'll be able to use another adapter to support documentdb specifically



    are you using the point field by any chance?

  • default discord avatar
    mvdve3 years ago

    yes but not in this collection, so thats strange



    So i have a location collection with a point field which can be saved without issues.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    Whats the config on the collection that errors?

  • default discord avatar
    mvdve3 years ago

    Thanks quite a long list of fields and blocks.



    Tried disabling the MongoDB index on the point field without luck.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago
    @557183523879124992

    could you try reducing the error spread by commenting out fields, first try almost all of them but the point field on this collection. Then work backwards from there, it would be helpful to narrow the issue!

  • default discord avatar
    mvdve3 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    , i replaced the point field with two number fields which solved the issue for now. Dan did find a compatibility issue with DocumentDB. For future reference:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2605
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