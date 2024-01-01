The Select field provides a dropdown-style interface for choosing options from a predefined list as an enumeration.

Admin panel screenshot of a Select field

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More options * Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing a label string and a value string. hasMany Boolean when, if set to true , allows this field to have many selections instead of only one. label Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) enumName Custom enum name for this field when using SQL database adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined. dbName Custom table name (if hasMany set to true ) for this field when using SQL database adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Important:

Option values should be strings that do not contain hyphens or special characters due to GraphQL enumeration naming constraints. Underscores are allowed. If you determine you need your option values to be non-strings or contain special characters, they will be formatted accordingly before being used as a GraphQL enum.

Admin config

In addition to the default field admin config, the Select field type also allows for the following admin-specific properties:

isClearable

Set to true if you'd like this field to be clearable within the Admin UI.

isSortable

Set to true if you'd like this field to be sortable within the Admin UI using drag and drop. (Only works when hasMany is set to true )

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'selectedFeatures' , 8 type : 'select' , 9 hasMany : true , 10 admin : { 11 isClearable : true , 12 isSortable : true , 13 } , 14 options : [ 15 { 16 label : 'Metallic Paint' , 17 value : 'metallic_paint' , 18 } , 19 { 20 label : 'Alloy Wheels' , 21 value : 'alloy_wheels' , 22 } , 23 { 24 label : 'Carbon Fiber Dashboard' , 25 value : 'carbon_fiber_dashboard' , 26 } , 27 ] , 28 } , 29 ] , 30 }

Customization

The Select field UI component can be customized by providing a custom React component to the components object in the Base config.

1 export const CustomSelectField : Field = { 2 name : 'customSelectField' , 3 type : 'select' , 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 Field : CustomSelectComponent ( { 7 options : [ 8 { 9 label : 'Option 1' , 10 value : '1' , 11 } , 12 { 13 label : 'Option 2' , 14 value : '2' , 15 } , 16 ] , 17 } ) , 18 } , 19 } , 20 }

You can import the existing Select component directly from Payload, then extend and customize it as needed.

1 import * as React from 'react' ; 2 import { SelectInput , useField } from 'payload/components/forms' ; 3 import { useAuth } from 'payload/components/utilities' ; 4 5 type CustomSelectProps = { 6 path : string ; 7 options : { 8 label : string ; 9 value : string ; 10 } [ ] ; 11 } 12 13 export const CustomSelectComponent : React . FC < CustomSelectProps > = ({ path, options }) => { 14 const { value , setValue } = useField < string > ( { path } ) 15 const { user } = useAuth() 16 17 const adjustedOptions = options.filter((option) => { 18 19 20 21 22 23 return option ; 24 } ); 25 26 return ( 27 < div > 28 < label className = " field-label " > 29 Custom Select 30 </ label > 31 < SelectInput 32 path = { path } 33 name = { path } 34 options = { adjustedOptions } 35 value = { value } 36 onChange = { ( e ) => setValue ( e . value ) } 37 /> 38 </ div > 39 ) 40 }

If you are looking to create a dynamic select field, the following tutorial will walk you through the process of creating a custom select field that fetches its options from an external API.

How to Create a Custom Select Field

If you want to learn more about custom components check out the Admin > Custom Component docs.