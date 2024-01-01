Custom Strategies

At the core, a strategy is a way to authenticate a user making a request. As of
3.0 we moved away from passportJS in favor of pulling back the curtain and putting you in full control.
A strategy is made up of the following:
|Parameter
|Description
name *
|The name of your strategy
authenticate *
|A function that takes in the parameters below and returns a user or null.
The
authenticate function is passed the following arguments:
|Argument
|Description
headers *
|The headers on the incoming request. Useful for retrieving identifiable information on a request.
payload *
|The Payload class. Useful for authenticating the identifiable information against Payload.
isGraphQL
|Whether or not the request was made from a GraphQL endpoint. Default is
false.
At its core a strategy simply takes information from the incoming request and returns a user. This is exactly how Payloads built-in strategies function.