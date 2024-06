Custom Strategies

You are currently viewing theof the docs. Some docs may be innacurate or incomplete at the moment. Switch to the latest version

This is an advanced feature, so only attempt this if you are an experienced developer. Otherwise, just let Payload's built-in authentication handle user auth for you.

Creating a strategy

At the core, a strategy is a way to authenticate a user making a request. As of 3.0 we moved away from passportJS in favor of pulling back the curtain and putting you in full control.

A strategy is made up of the following:

Parameter Description name * The name of your strategy authenticate * A function that takes in the parameters below and returns a user or null.

The authenticate function is passed the following arguments:

Argument Description headers * The headers on the incoming request. Useful for retrieving identifiable information on a request. payload * The Payload class. Useful for authenticating the identifiable information against Payload. isGraphQL Whether or not the request was made from a GraphQL endpoint. Default is false .

Example Strategy

At its core a strategy simply takes information from the incoming request and returns a user. This is exactly how Payloads built-in strategies function.