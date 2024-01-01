Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Custom Strategies

Creating a strategy

At the core, a strategy is a way to authenticate a user making a request. As of 3.0 we moved away from passportJS in favor of pulling back the curtain and putting you in full control.

A strategy is made up of the following:

ParameterDescription
name *The name of your strategy
authenticate *A function that takes in the parameters below and returns a user or null.

The authenticate function is passed the following arguments:

ArgumentDescription
headers *The headers on the incoming request. Useful for retrieving identifiable information on a request.
payload *The Payload class. Useful for authenticating the identifiable information against Payload.
isGraphQLWhether or not the request was made from a GraphQL endpoint. Default is false.

Example Strategy

At its core a strategy simply takes information from the incoming request and returns a user. This is exactly how Payloads built-in strategies function.

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const Users: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'users',
5
auth: {
6
disableLocalStrategy: true,
7
strategies: [
8
{
9
name: 'custom-strategy',
10
authenticate: ({ payload, headers }) => {
11
const usersQuery = await payload.find({
12
collection: 'users',
13
where: {
14
code: {
15
equals: headers.get('code'),
16
},
17
secret: {
18
equals: headers.get('secret'),
19
},
20
},
21
})
22
23
return usersQuery.docs[0] || null
24
}
25
}
26
]
27
},
28
fields: [
29
{
30
name: 'code',
31
type: 'text',
32
index: true,
33
unique: true,
34
},
35
{
36
name: 'secret',
37
type: 'text',
38
},
39
]
40
}
