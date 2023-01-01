Testing api-key access in postman

I added an apiUser collection to my app with the goal of setting up api-key authentication. I would like to test my setup in postman, at the url:

with api key authentication. Does anyone know how to implement

an authorization format like this:

${User.slug} API-Key ${YOUR_API_KEY}

, in postman?

If you ever run into this issue, the solution is to use as key "Authorization" and value "{your_collection.slug} API-Key {Your_API_Key}"🤩