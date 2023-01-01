Testing api-key access in postman

I added an apiUser collection to my app with the goal of setting up api-key authentication. I would like to test my setup in postman, at the url:http://localhost:3000/api/access
with api key authentication. Does anyone know how to implement
an authorization format like this:
${User.slug} API-Key ${YOUR_API_KEY}
, in postman?
If you ever run into this issue, the solution is to use as key "Authorization" and value "{your_collection.slug} API-Key {Your_API_Key}"🤩
For anyone else stumbling upon this thread, seehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#token-based-auth
and especiallyhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#doc
under the "Authenticating via API Key" heading
