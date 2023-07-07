DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

REST API - Basic Auth

default discord avatar
bensler
4 weeks ago
9

Hello,



Is it possible to have a collection with only admin access, that i can fetch data from using basic auth with my admins credentials and the rest api?

  • default discord avatar
    derosul
    4 weeks ago

    Not entirely sure about using basic auth, but perhaps this might fit your need:



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#api-keys


    Simply create an API key for your admin user, and use the created api key to authenticate 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    bensler
    4 weeks ago

    So i would just do this:



    const Users: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'users',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'name',
    defaultColumns: ['name', 'email'],
  },
  access: {
    read: admins,
    create: anyone,
    update: adminsAndUser,
    delete: admins,
    // admin: ({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['admin'], user),
  },
  auth: {
    useAPIKey: true,
  },
  fields: UserFields,
  timestamps: true,
}


    On my users config, and then i will be able to authenticate to all my collections, after checking the checkbox on the users page?

  • default discord avatar
    derosul
    4 weeks ago

    Yup





    This will appear on a user, it will generate an API key



    And here I use the Authorization header



    And it allows me to create a new document entry

    Screenshot_2023-07-07_at_12.21.43.png
    Screenshot_2023-07-07_at_12.22.08.png
  • default discord avatar
    bensler
    4 weeks ago

    It works, thank you very much 🙂

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.