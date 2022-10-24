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REST API - Basic Auth

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bensler3 years ago
4

Hello,



Is it possible to have a collection with only admin access, that i can fetch data from using basic auth with my admins credentials and the rest api?

  • default discord avatar
    derosul3 years ago

    Not entirely sure about using basic auth, but perhaps this might fit your need:



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#api-keys

    Simply create an API key for your admin user, and use the created api key to authenticate 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    bensler3 years ago

    So i would just do this:



    const Users: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'users',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'name',
    defaultColumns: ['name', 'email'],
  },
  access: {
    read: admins,
    create: anyone,
    update: adminsAndUser,
    delete: admins,
    // admin: ({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['admin'], user),
  },
  auth: {
    useAPIKey: true,
  },
  fields: UserFields,
  timestamps: true,
}


    On my users config, and then i will be able to authenticate to all my collections, after checking the checkbox on the users page?

  • default discord avatar
    derosul3 years ago

    Yup





    This will appear on a user, it will generate an API key



    And here I use the Authorization header



    And it allows me to create a new document entry

  • default discord avatar
    bensler3 years ago

    It works, thank you very much 🙂

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