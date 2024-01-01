API Key Strategy

To integrate with third-party APIs or services, you might need the ability to generate API keys that can be used to identify as a certain user within Payload. API keys are generated on a user-by-user basis, similar to email and passwords, and are meant to represent a single user.

For example, if you have a third-party service or external app that needs to be able to perform protected actions against Payload, first you need to create a user within Payload, i.e. dev@thirdparty.com . From your external application you will need to authenticate with that user, you have two options:

Log in each time with that user and receive an expiring token to request with. Generate a non-expiring API key for that user to request with.

Tip:

This is particularly useful as you can create a "user" that reflects an integration with a specific external service and assign a "role" or specific access only needed by that service/integration.

Technically, both of these options will work for third-party integrations but the second option with API key is simpler, because it reduces the amount of work that your integrations need to do to be authenticated properly.

To enable API keys on a collection, set the useAPIKey auth option to true . From there, a new interface will appear in the Admin panel for each document within the collection that allows you to generate an API key for each user in the Collection.

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const ThirdPartyAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'third-party-access' , 5 auth : { 6 useAPIKey : true , 7 } , 8 fields : [ ] , 9 }

User API keys are encrypted within the database, meaning that if your database is compromised, your API keys will not be.

Important: If you change your PAYLOAD_SECRET , you will need to regenerate your API keys.

The secret key is used to encrypt the API keys, so if you change the secret, existing API keys will no longer be valid.

HTTP Authentication

To authenticate REST or GraphQL API requests using an API key, set the Authorization header. The header is case-sensitive and needs the slug of the auth.useAPIKey enabled collection, then " API-Key ", followed by the apiKey that has been assigned. Payload's built-in middleware will then assign the user document to req.user and handle requests with the proper access control. By doing this, Payload recognizes the request being made as a request by the user associated with that API key.

For example, using Fetch:

1 import Users from '../collections/Users' 2 3 const response = await fetch ( 'http://localhost:3000/api/pages' , { 4 headers : { 5 Authorization : ` ${ Users . slug } API-Key ${ YOUR_API_KEY } ` , 6 } , 7 } )

Payload ensures that the same, uniform access control is used across all authentication strategies. This enables you to utilize your existing access control configurations with both API keys and the standard email/password authentication. This consistency can aid in maintaining granular control over your API keys.

API Key Only Auth

If you want to use API keys as the only authentication method for a collection, you can disable the default local strategy by setting disableLocalStrategy to true on the collection's auth property. This will disable the ability to authenticate with email and password, and will only allow for authentication via API key.