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You are not allowed to perform this action in Admin dashboard

default discord avatar
veera263 years ago
3

I'm getting below issue when I am creating CRUD operation on any collection in admin dashboard.


"You are not allowed to perform this action" .



It works locally. But not working in server

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    I'm guessing the user is not being recognized and that can happen for a few reasons.


    It coudl be that your app is using an nginx proxy. There is a setting for this

    trustProxy

    . You can find more about that here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/preventing-abuse#rate-limiting-requests

    It can also be an issue with CSRF. Can you see in your browser network connection if you have any more information about the failing request?

  • default discord avatar
    kaspartr3 years ago

    I reproduced this issue following Northflank tutorial here:


    https://northflank.com/guides/deploying-payload-cms

    In my payload.config.ts file I have set the following


      rateLimit: {
    trustProxy: true,
  },


    But I still get the 403 Forbitten error on all admin dashboard actions.



    My network tab shows the following on the failing request.


    Response headers:


    access-control-allow-headers: Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Type, Accept, Authorization, Content-Encoding, x-apollo-tracing
access-control-allow-methods: PUT, PATCH, POST, GET, DELETE, OPTIONS
content-language: en
content-length: 70
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8
date: Tue, 20 Dec 2022 09:39:32 GMT
etag: W/"46-bd4yfQXS/voMs5vNOs0ci7W7Q7k"
server: istio-envoy
vary: X-HTTP-Method-Override, Accept-Encoding
x-envoy-upstream-service-time: 8
x-powered-by: Express
x-ratelimit-limit: 500
x-ratelimit-remaining: 487 <-- this looks OK right?
x-ratelimit-reset: 1671529179


    Response body:


    {"errors":[{"message":"You are not allowed to perform this action."}]}


    I see the payload-token in the request headers inside the cookie



    SOLVED ✅



    After following the tip about CSRF and this tutorial, the problem was gone.


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#csrf-protection

    In short, you need to whitelist all your domains where the app is running in the payload.conf.ts file by adding the domains into the csrf array as follows:


      csrf: [
    'https://staging.code.run', // staging
    'https://production.code.run', // production
  ],
  • default discord avatar
    edubasabe3 years ago

    You saved my day!

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