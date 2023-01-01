[next-payload] Is there any example/demo repo that uses Payload authentication in the Next 13 app?

Love the
next-payload
work and this is exactly what I have been looking forward to seeing. As the title says, just wondering if there is a demo repo with configuration for app authentication using Payload? I've been using the
next-payload-demo
repo as reference so far but it doesn't seem to use auth (unless I'm just being blind)
Oh also @jmikrut during our call last week I said there was one other thing I wanted to discuss with you but had forgotten it at the time; it wasexactly
this, being able to use Payload locally with Next 13 and server components, game changer for our considerations for future further Payload integration
booooom
pumped to hear all this
and re: auth, take a look at this package:
https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-frontend
this isonly
a frontend, but it shows how to leverage payload auth in a next app
and here's the backend, although this is pretty simple:
https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-cms
Awesome, will have a look through these next time I have a fiddle!
We also have a full auth example in our examples directory which includes a complete Next.js front-endhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/auth/cms#readme
We should consider forwarding those repos to the official example
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.