[next-payload] Is there any example/demo repo that uses Payload authentication in the Next 13 app?

default discord avatar
itsjxck
3 months ago
11

Love the

next-payload

work and this is exactly what I have been looking forward to seeing. As the title says, just wondering if there is a demo repo with configuration for app authentication using Payload? I've been using the

next-payload-demo

repo as reference so far but it doesn't seem to use auth (unless I'm just being blind)



Oh also @jmikrut during our call last week I said there was one other thing I wanted to discuss with you but had forgotten it at the time; it was

exactly

this, being able to use Payload locally with Next 13 and server components, game changer for our considerations for future further Payload integration

