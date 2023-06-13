afterChange "Create New Entry" in Collection

Good Afternoon Everyone,

I might just be missing something in the documentation, but I'm running into an issue; I have let's say 10 different collections, but when something is added to one of these collections, I want to create a new entry into one called "ActivityFeed" as an example.

After some digging around myself, I attempted to use ChatGPT and Bard (even after feeding it Payload documentation - it wasn't great to say the least); ChatGPT tried to suggest something like the following:

Import "ActivityFeed" Collection:

import ActivityFeed from './ActivityFeed'; Add function that could be used in hook for collection:

const afterChange : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( { doc , previousDoc , operation , req } ) => { if ( operation === 'create' || operation === 'update' ) { const activity = { timestamp : new Date ( ) , type : operation === 'create' ? 'added' : 'updated' , relatedItem : doc . _id , // Use the document's _id as the related item user : doc . author , // Use the author from the document as the user } ; // Create a slug for the activity feed entry based on the related item's title const relatedItemTitle = doc . title || previousDoc . title ; const slug = createSlug ( relatedItemTitle ) ; // Save the activity feed entry const activityFeedModel = req . models [ ActivityFeed . slug ] ; const activityFeed = await Payload . findOne ( ActivityFeed . slug , { } , activityFeedModel ) ; await Payload . create ( ActivityFeed . slug , { ... activity , slug } , activityFeedModel , activityFeed ) ; } return doc ; } ;

...or this...

const afterChange : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( { doc , previousDoc , operation , req , model , } ) => { if ( operation === 'create' || operation === 'update' ) { const activity = { timestamp : new Date ( ) , type : operation === 'create' ? 'added' : 'updated' , relatedItem : doc . _id , // Use the document's _id as the related item user : doc . author , // Use the author from the document as the user } ; // Create a slug for the activity feed entry based on the related item's title const relatedItemTitle = doc . title || previousDoc . title ; const slug = createSlug ( relatedItemTitle ) ; // Save the activity feed entry await Payload . adapters . default . create ( ActivityFeed . slug , { ... activity , slug } , model ) ; } return doc ; } ;

I know this is all wrong, and I know I'm overlooking something - so if anyone could give me any guidance or just point me in the right direction, I'd REALLY appreciate it as I'm feeling a bit stuck at the moment. I know I'm just missing something along the lines of payload.create, but everything I try is just erroring out or making TypeScript very angry haha.

Thanks in advance y'all, I really appreciate any help!!!

Cheers,

-Nick