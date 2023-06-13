afterChange "Create New Entry" in Collection

Good Afternoon Everyone,
I might just be missing something in the documentation, but I'm running into an issue; I have let's say 10 different collections, but when something is added to one of these collections, I want to create a new entry into one called "ActivityFeed" as an example.
After some digging around myself, I attempted to use ChatGPT and Bard (even after feeding it Payload documentation - it wasn't great to say the least); ChatGPT tried to suggest something like the following:
Import "ActivityFeed" Collection:
import ActivityFeed from './ActivityFeed';
Add function that could be used in hook for collection:
const afterChange: CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ({ doc, previousDoc, operation, req }) => {
if (operation === 'create' || operation === 'update') {
const activity = {
timestamp: new Date(),
type: operation === 'create' ? 'added' : 'updated',
relatedItem: doc._id, // Use the document's _id as the related item
user: doc.author, // Use the author from the document as the user
};
// Create a slug for the activity feed entry based on the related item's title
const relatedItemTitle = doc.title || previousDoc.title;
const slug = createSlug(relatedItemTitle);
// Save the activity feed entry
const activityFeedModel = req.models[ActivityFeed.slug];
const activityFeed = await Payload.findOne(ActivityFeed.slug, {}, activityFeedModel);
await Payload.create(ActivityFeed.slug, { ...activity, slug }, activityFeedModel, activityFeed);
}
return doc;
};
...or this...
const afterChange: CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ({
doc,
previousDoc,
operation,
req,
model,
}) => {
if (operation === 'create' || operation === 'update') {
const activity = {
timestamp: new Date(),
type: operation === 'create' ? 'added' : 'updated',
relatedItem: doc._id, // Use the document's _id as the related item
user: doc.author, // Use the author from the document as the user
};
// Create a slug for the activity feed entry based on the related item's title
const relatedItemTitle = doc.title || previousDoc.title;
const slug = createSlug(relatedItemTitle);
// Save the activity feed entry
await Payload.adapters.default.create(
ActivityFeed.slug,
{ ...activity, slug },
model
);
}
return doc;
};
I know this is all wrong, and I know I'm overlooking something - so if anyone could give me any guidance or just point me in the right direction, I'd REALLY appreciate it as I'm feeling a bit stuck at the moment. I know I'm just missing something along the lines of
payload.create, but everything I try is just erroring out or making TypeScript very angry haha.
Thanks in advance y'all, I really appreciate any help!!!
Cheers,
-Nick
I would definitely recommend going to the docs before using anything like ChatGPT.
What you're looking for is the Local API's
create function. Here's some psuedo-code for you to work from:
// Inside hook
await req.payload.create({
collection: "activity", // Activity collection slug
data: {
timestamp: new Date(),
type: operation === 'create' ? 'added' : 'updated',
relatedItem: doc.id, // Relation field to current collection
user: doc.author, // Relation field to user collection
},
});
