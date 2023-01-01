DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can we delete all documents from a collection using the Payload API?

Above The Clouds
2 months ago
3

What is the best way to delete all documents in a collection using the Payload API?



Using Mongoose we can simply use deleteMany() - but the Payload API is "forcing" the definition of a 'where' clause - which can't be empty otherwise no document is deleted:



await payload.delete({ collection: "users", where: { } });



Thanks in advance!



    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Could you say: where: { id: { exists: true } }

    Above The Clouds
    2 months ago

    As simple as that! I am used to use '$exists' and didn't think of 'exist' - thanks lot!

