Using Payload outside Next.js

Payload can be used completely outside of Next.js which is helpful in cases like running scripts, using Payload in a separate backend service, or using Payload's Local API to fetch your data directly from your database in other frontend frameworks like Sveltekit, Remix, Nuxt, and similar.

Note:

Payload and all of its official packages are fully ESM. If you want to use Payload within your own projects, make sure you are writing your scripts in ESM format or dynamically importing the Payload config.

Importing the Payload config outside of Next.js

Your Payload config likely has imports which need to be handled properly, such as CSS imports and similar. If you were to try and import your config without any Node support for SCSS / CSS files, you'll see errors that arise accordingly.

This is especially relevant if you are importing your Payload config outside of a bundler context, such as in standalone Node scripts.

For these cases, you can use Payload's importConfig function to handle importing your config safely. It will handle everything you need to be able to load and use your Payload config, without any client-side files present.

Here's an example of a seed script that creates a few documents for local development / testing purposes, using Payload's importConfig function to safely import Payload, and the getPayload function to retrieve an initialized copy of Payload.