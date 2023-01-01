Unlike other headless CMS, Payload doesn't stop at websites. It can power ecommerce apps, SaaS, video game backends, and any other web app you can dream up.
No field limits or API Quotas
01
Payload's is entirely driven from a code-based configuration, all fully typed in TypeScript. No fumbling around with a GUI. All code is stored in your version control - exactly how it should be.
02
Get instant and fully-featured REST, GraphQL, and server-side Node APIs based upon the shape of your data. Extend them easily with hooks, access control, and more.
03
Payload's hooks enable an unprecedented amount of control over your data and logic flow. Inject your custom business logic wherever you need.
04
Deep access-control written purely with code for maximum flexibility. Want to integrate with another auth provider? No problem, drop in your code.
04
Admin UI back-office that is automatically generated based upon your data configuration. Easily swap in custom React components and add additional views.
06
Make use of highly secure and customizable user auth out of the box, including function-based access control.
Retain full control
Nothing is imposed on the structure of your app. Just initialize Payload and pass it your Express app. Maintain your own functionality outside of Payload.
Extend via Hooks
Both collection and field-level hooks enable an unprecedented amount of control over your data and logic flow. Customize output, sanitize incoming data, or easily integrate with third-party platforms.
Powerful Access Control
Access control functions give you control based on either a document or field level. Build out your own RBAC or any access control pattern you need.
Auto-generated admin panel
An Admin UI back-office is automatically generated based upon your data configuration. Fully-extensible, easily modify an existing component or swap in your own custom React components.
You can host it yourself, or let us handle hosting for you on Payload Cloud.
Get started in one line
npx create-payload-app