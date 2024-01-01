Payload offers additional storage adapters to handle file uploads. These adapters allow you to store files in different locations, such as Amazon S3, Vercel Blob Storage, Google Cloud Storage, and more.

Service Package Vercel Blob @payloadcms/storage-vercel-blob AWS S3 @payloadcms/storage-s3 Azure @payloadcms/storage-azure Google Cloud Storage @payloadcms/storage-gcs

Vercel Blob Storage

@payloadcms/storage-vercel-blob

Installation

1 pnpm add @payloadcms / storage - vercel - blob

Usage

Configure the collections object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.

object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs. Ensure you have BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN set in your Vercel environment variables. This is usually set by Vercel automatically after adding blob storage to your project.

set in your Vercel environment variables. This is usually set by Vercel automatically after adding blob storage to your project. When enabled, this package will automatically set disableLocalStorage to true for each collection.

1 import { vercelBlobStorage } from '@payloadcms/storage-vercel-blob' 2 import { Media } from './collections/Media' 3 import { MediaWithPrefix } from './collections/MediaWithPrefix' 4 5 export default buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ Media , MediaWithPrefix ] , 7 plugins : [ 8 vercelBlobStorage ( { 9 enabled : true , 10 11 collections : { 12 [ Media . slug ] : true , 13 [ MediaWithPrefix . slug ] : { 14 prefix : 'my-prefix' , 15 } , 16 } , 17 18 token : process . env . BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN , 19 } ) , 20 ] , 21 } )

Configuration Options

Option Description Default enabled Whether or not to enable the plugin true collections Collections to apply the Vercel Blob adapter to addRandomSuffix Add a random suffix to the uploaded file name in Vercel Blob storage false cacheControlMaxAge Cache-Control max-age in seconds 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 (1 Year) token Vercel Blob storage read/write token ''

S3 Storage

@payloadcms/storage-s3

Installation

1 pnpm add @payloadcms / storage - s3

Usage

Configure the collections object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.

object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs. The config object can be any S3ClientConfig object (from @aws-sdk/client-s3 ). This is highly dependent on your AWS setup. Check the AWS documentation for more information.

object can be any object (from ). This is highly dependent on your AWS setup. Check the AWS documentation for more information. When enabled, this package will automatically set disableLocalStorage to true for each collection.

1 import { s3Storage } from '@payloadcms/storage-s3' 2 import { Media } from './collections/Media' 3 import { MediaWithPrefix } from './collections/MediaWithPrefix' 4 5 export default buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ Media , MediaWithPrefix ] , 7 plugins : [ 8 s3Storage ( { 9 collections : { 10 [ mediaSlug ] : true , 11 [ mediaWithPrefixSlug ] : { 12 prefix , 13 } , 14 } , 15 bucket : process . env . S3_BUCKET , 16 config : { 17 credentials : { 18 accessKeyId : process . env . S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID , 19 secretAccessKey : process . env . S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , 20 } , 21 region : process . env . S3_REGION , 22 23 } , 24 } ) , 25 ] , 26 } )

Configuration Options

See the the AWS SDK Package and S3ClientConfig object for guidance on AWS S3 configuration.

Azure Blob Storage

@payloadcms/storage-azure

Installation

1 pnpm add @payloadcms / storage - azure

Usage

Configure the collections object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.

object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs. When enabled, this package will automatically set disableLocalStorage to true for each collection.

1 import { azureStorage } from '@payloadcms/storage-azure' 2 import { Media } from './collections/Media' 3 import { MediaWithPrefix } from './collections/MediaWithPrefix' 4 5 export default buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ Media , MediaWithPrefix ] , 7 plugins : [ 8 azureStorage ( { 9 collections : { 10 [ mediaSlug ] : true , 11 [ mediaWithPrefixSlug ] : { 12 prefix , 13 } , 14 } , 15 allowContainerCreate : process . env . AZURE_STORAGE_ALLOW_CONTAINER_CREATE === 'true' , 16 baseURL : process . env . AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_BASEURL , 17 connectionString : process . env . AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING , 18 containerName : process . env . AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME , 19 } ) , 20 ] , 21 } )

Configuration Options

Option Description Default enabled Whether or not to enable the plugin true collections Collections to apply the Azure Blob adapter to allowContainerCreate Whether or not to allow the container to be created if it does not exist false baseURL Base URL for the Azure Blob storage account connectionString Azure Blob storage connection string containerName Azure Blob storage container name

Google Cloud Storage

@payloadcms/storage-gcs

Installation

1 pnpm add @payloadcms / storage - gcs

Usage

Configure the collections object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.

object to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs. When enabled, this package will automatically set disableLocalStorage to true for each collection.

1 import { gcsStorage } from '@payloadcms/storage-gcs' 2 import { Media } from './collections/Media' 3 import { MediaWithPrefix } from './collections/MediaWithPrefix' 4 5 export default buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ Media , MediaWithPrefix ] , 7 plugins : [ 8 gcsStorage ( { 9 collections : { 10 [ mediaSlug ] : true , 11 [ mediaWithPrefixSlug ] : { 12 prefix , 13 } , 14 } , 15 bucket : process . env . GCS_BUCKET , 16 options : { 17 apiEndpoint : process . env . GCS_ENDPOINT , 18 projectId : process . env . GCS_PROJECT_ID , 19 } , 20 } ) , 21 ] , 22 } )

Configuration Options

Option Description Default enabled Whether or not to enable the plugin true collections Collections to apply the storage to bucket The name of the bucket to use options Google Cloud Storage client configuration. See Docs acl Access control list for files that are uploaded Private

Uploadthing Storage

@payloadcms/storage-uploadthing

Installation

1 pnpm add @paylaodcms / storage - uploadthing

Usage

Configure the collections object to specify which collections should use uploadthing. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs and be an upload type.

object to specify which collections should use uploadthing. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs and be an type. Get an API key from Uploadthing and set it as apiKey in the options object.

in the object. acl is optional and defaults to public-read .

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 collections : [ Media ] , 3 plugins : [ 4 uploadthingStorage ( { 5 collections : { 6 [ mediaSlug ] : true , 7 } , 8 options : { 9 apiKey : process . env . UPLOADTHING_SECRET , 10 acl : 'public-read' , 11 } , 12 } ) , 13 ] , 14 } )

Configuration Options

Option Description Default apiKey API key from Uploadthing. Required. acl Access control list for files that are uploaded public-read logLevel Log level for Uploadthing info fetch Custom fetch function fetch defaultKeyType Default key type for file operations fileKey

Custom Storage Adapters

If you need to create a custom storage adapter, you can use the @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage package. This package is used internally by the storage adapters mentioned above.

Installation

pnpm add @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

Usage

Reference any of the existing storage adapters for guidance on how this should be structured. Create an adapter following the GeneratedAdapter interface. Then, pass the adapter to the cloudStorage plugin.

1 export interface GeneratedAdapter { 2 3 4 5 fields ? : Field [ ] 6 7 8 9 generateURL ? : GenerateURL 10 handleDelete : HandleDelete 11 handleUpload : HandleUpload 12 name : string 13 onInit ? : ( ) => void 14 staticHandler : StaticHandler 15 }

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 import { cloudStoragePlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage' 3 4 export default buildConfig ( { 5 plugins : [ 6 cloudStorage ( { 7 collections : { 8 'my-collection-slug' : { 9 adapter : theAdapterToUse , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } ) , 13 ] , 14 15 } )

Plugin options

This plugin is configurable to work across many different Payload collections. A * denotes that the property is required.

Option Type Description collections * Record<string, CollectionOptions> Object with keys set to the slug of collections you want to enable the plugin for, and values set to collection-specific options. enabled boolean to conditionally enable/disable plugin. Default: true.

Collection-specific options

Option Type Description adapter * Adapter Pass in the adapter that you'd like to use for this collection. You can also set this field to null for local development if you'd like to bypass cloud storage in certain scenarios and use local storage. disableLocalStorage boolean Choose to disable local storage on this collection. Defaults to true . disablePayloadAccessControl true Set to true to disable Payload's access control. More prefix string Set to media/images to upload files inside media/images folder in the bucket. generateFileURL GenerateFileURL Override the generated file URL with one that you create.

Payload Access Control

Payload ships with access control that runs even on statically served files. The same read access control property on your upload -enabled collections is used, and it allows you to restrict who can request your uploaded files.

To preserve this feature, by default, this plugin keeps all file URLs exactly the same. Your file URLs won't be updated to point directly to your cloud storage source, as in that case, Payload's access control will be completely bypassed and you would need public readability on your cloud-hosted files.

Instead, all uploads will still be reached from the default /collectionSlug/staticURL/filename path. This plugin will "pass through" all files that are hosted on your third-party cloud service—with the added benefit of keeping your existing access control in place.

If this does not apply to you (your upload collection has read: () => true or similar) you can disable this functionality by setting disablePayloadAccessControl to true . When this setting is in place, this plugin will update your file URLs to point directly to your cloud host.

Conditionally Enabling/Disabling

The proper way to conditionally enable/disable this plugin is to use the enabled property.