Documents in Payload can be easily sorted by a specific Field. When querying Documents, you can pass the name of any top-level field, and the response will sort the Documents by that field in ascending order. If prefixed with a minus symbol ("-"), they will be sorted in descending order.

Because sorting is handled by the database, the field cannot be a Virtual Field. It must be stored in the database to be searchable.

Tip: For performance reasons, it is recommended to enable index: true for the fields that will be sorted upon. More details.

Local API

To sort Documents in the Local API, you can use the sort option in your query:

1 const getPosts = async ( ) => { 2 const posts = await payload . find ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 sort : '-createdAt' , 5 } ) 6 7 return posts 8 }

REST API

To sort in the REST API, you can use the sort parameter in your query:

1 fetch ( 'https://localhost:3000/api/posts?sort=-createdAt' ) 2 . then ( ( response ) => response . json ( ) ) 3 . then ( ( data ) => console . log ( data ) )

GraphQL API

To sort in the GraphQL API, you can use the sort parameter in your query: