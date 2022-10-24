How Vodafone Reimagined Touchscreen UX Through Figma and Payload

When a visitor steps into a Vodafone store, they expect quick clarity—simple ways to explore available plans and essential services while they wait.

But the company's previous touchscreen experience made this experience difficult: dense content, unclear hierarchy, and interactions that were not designed for a large-format displays.

Together with pemedia, Vodafone set out to rethink the experience from the ground up.

In Figma, pemedia rearchitected the entire interface, ensuring that touch-friendly design principles greeted customers instead of confusion. And because of Payload's straightforward, developer-friendly implementation, the team could translate those modular designs directly into a clean, structured content model that editors can manage behind the scenes.