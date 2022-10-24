How Vodafone Reimagined Touchscreen UX Through Figma and Payload

Alongside pemedia, Vodafone's in-store application saw measurable improvements in engaging through a fresh design in Figma and migration to Payload.
The new structure and clearer user guidance has encouraged deeper customer interaction.
A sign of better usability and a more satisfying interaction flow.
But the company's previous touchscreen experience made this experience difficult: dense content, unclear hierarchy, and interactions that were not designed for a large-format displays.
Together with pemedia, Vodafone set out to rethink the experience from the ground up.
In Figma, pemedia rearchitected the entire interface, ensuring that touch-friendly design principles greeted customers instead of confusion. And because of Payload's straightforward, developer-friendly implementation, the team could translate those modular designs directly into a clean, structured content model that editors can manage behind the scenes.
Vodafone's in-store app wasn't built for how people actually use touchscreens. Content was dense, workflows complicated, and editors struggled to maintain or improve the experience without development involvement.
The previous system displayed many elements at once, overwhelming users instead of guiding them.
Buttons, interactions, and hierarchies didn't align with the expected ergonomics of large in-store screens.
The old CMS made simple changes slow, risky, and technically complicated.
The density of information in the admin panel made it easy for editors to lose track of where they were, which led to inconsistent pages & high maintenance.
To rebuild Vodafone's in-store touchscreen experience, pemedia started not with code, but with structure. Using Figma to design a modular, touch-optimized system and Payload to implement, the team created a singular workflow where design intent, content architecture, and usability work in tandem.
pemedia rearchitected every screen in Figma using touch-friendly spacing, clear hierarchy, and Atomic Design principles.
Each designed component represented a single, predictable state (and each documented with dimensions, variants, and configuration options).
The power of Payload is its highly flexible schema. Defined in code, it can grow alongside Vodafone, meanwhile delivering an intuitive interface to manage the content.
The development of Vodafone's in-store touchscreen app is the modern way of building digital experiences—and one that serves designers, marketers, and developers equally.
By aligning modular design and a flexible, powerful engineering process, the team at pemedia delivered a retail solution that is fast, elegant, and built for the real-world.
This project didn't just showcase Payload's structured content model. It also demonstrated how Figma's design-forward process can materialize into a backend system, while bypassing the clunky design-to-code handoffs of yesteryear.
Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.