How Vodafone Reimagined Touchscreen UX Through Figma and Payload

Industry

Telecommunications

Use case

Touchscreen

Partner

pemedia

a red kiosk screensaver and dashboard design overlayed over an in-store mockup

By the numbers: The impact of Payload

Alongside pemedia, Vodafone's in-store application saw measurable improvements in engaging through a fresh design in Figma and migration to Payload.

+13%

page view increase

The new structure and clearer user guidance has encouraged deeper customer interaction.

+32%

longer average visit duration

A sign of better usability and a more satisfying interaction flow.

When a visitor steps into a Vodafone store, they expect quick clarity—simple ways to explore available plans and essential services while they wait.


But the company's previous touchscreen experience made this experience difficult: dense content, unclear hierarchy, and interactions that were not designed for a large-format displays.


Together with pemedia, Vodafone set out to rethink the experience from the ground up.


In Figma, pemedia rearchitected the entire interface, ensuring that touch-friendly design principles greeted customers instead of confusion. And because of Payload's straightforward, developer-friendly implementation, the team could translate those modular designs directly into a clean, structured content model that editors can manage behind the scenes.

vodaphone design system in figma and corresponding UI screens
The Challenge

Vodafone's in-store app wasn't built for how people actually use touchscreens. Content was dense, workflows complicated, and editors struggled to maintain or improve the experience without development involvement.

Too much content, not enough clarity

The previous system displayed many elements at once, overwhelming users instead of guiding them.

Not optimized for touch

Buttons, interactions, and hierarchies didn't align with the expected ergonomics of large in-store screens.

Difficult for editors to manage

The old CMS made simple changes slow, risky, and technically complicated.

Deeply nested layouts

The density of information in the admin panel made it easy for editors to lose track of where they were, which led to inconsistent pages & high maintenance.

The design system in Figma is the direct blueprint for the structures in Payload… Every organism becomes a block, tokens move seamlessly from Figma to Payload, and prototyping let us validate flows so stakeholders could see exactly how content would behave.

pemedia logo in white
Vodafone Development Partner
vodaphone kiosk screen designs depicting contract and tariff options
The Solution

To rebuild Vodafone's in-store touchscreen experience, pemedia started not with code, but with structure. Using Figma to design a modular, touch-optimized system and Payload to implement, the team created a singular workflow where design intent, content architecture, and usability work in tandem.

Modular design system in Figma

pemedia rearchitected every screen in Figma using touch-friendly spacing, clear hierarchy, and Atomic Design principles.

Block-based structure mapped to Payload

Each designed component represented a single, predictable state (and each documented with dimensions, variants, and configuration options).

Structured content model

The power of Payload is its highly flexible schema. Defined in code, it can grow alongside Vodafone, meanwhile delivering an intuitive interface to manage the content.

how pemedia uses Dev Mode in Figma to go from design to code
vodaphone in store kiosk with pemedia's designed screens

How Vodafone connected design and development

The development of Vodafone's in-store touchscreen app is the modern way of building digital experiences—and one that serves designers, marketers, and developers equally.

By aligning modular design and a flexible, powerful engineering process, the team at pemedia delivered a retail solution that is fast, elegant, and built for the real-world.

This project didn't just showcase Payload's structured content model. It also demonstrated how Figma's design-forward process can materialize into a backend system, while bypassing the clunky design-to-code handoffs of yesteryear.

