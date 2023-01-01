Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
access useEffect in field condition

default discord avatar
superwafflepuffs
last week

Is is possible to access useEffect in a field condition?


I'm trying to build an attribute manager and my current use case is an array field that takes 2 fields:


1. Relationship to predefined attribute (ex. size, color, etc...)


2. An input of type: text, number, select, informed by the type returend from the attribute relationship



Right now the problem is sibling data only returns the document id for my relationship, but I need to access the relationship values:


{
      name: 'attributes',
      type: 'array',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'type',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: 'attributes',
          required: true
        },
        {
          name: 'value',
          type: 'text',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            condition (data, siblingData) {
              // this loops out of control without useEffect, but I can't seem to get useEffect into scope here...
              useEffect(() => {
                (async () => {
                  const type = await fetch(
                    `${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL}${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_API_ROUTE}/attributes/${siblingData.type}`
                  );
                  console.log(type);
                })();
              }, [siblingData.type]);

              return true
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    },


Ended up just using a custom field for my use case.

