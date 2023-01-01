access useEffect in field condition

Is is possible to access useEffect in a field condition?

I'm trying to build an attribute manager and my current use case is an array field that takes 2 fields:

1. Relationship to predefined attribute (ex. size, color, etc...)

2. An input of type: text, number, select, informed by the type returend from the attribute relationship

Right now the problem is sibling data only returns the document id for my relationship, but I need to access the relationship values:

{ name: 'attributes', type: 'array', fields: [ { name: 'type', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'attributes', required: true }, { name: 'value', type: 'text', required: true, admin: { condition (data, siblingData) { // this loops out of control without useEffect, but I can't seem to get useEffect into scope here... useEffect(() => { (async () => { const type = await fetch( `${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL}${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_API_ROUTE}/attributes/${siblingData.type}` ); console.log(type); })(); }, [siblingData.type]); return true } } } ] },

Ended up just using a custom field for my use case.