Community Help

Admin doesn't work in production

.lucascamargo
.lucascamargo
last week
21

Admin route does not work with the application in production hosted on vercel. I'm using custom-server. Locally it works, in prod it doesn't.

  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Hello @.lucascamargo ! Good morning



    When setting up payload to be on a different url, like

    /payload


    there is some additional configuration



    check out:

    https://nouance.io/articles/how-to-host-payloadcms-on-a-subdomain-and-subpath-with-nginx


    Which has some solid information about payload base route changes



    If you still need help after, let us know!

  .lucascamargo
    .lucascamargo
    last week

    Helloo. hmm, understood. I also tested it without this additional configuration that I made "/payload", and it still wasn't working.



    can you help me?

  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Good morning!



    Hmmm



    @.lucascamargo Could you please give me a little context for the issue - happy to help!



    For instance, is this based on a template or the default installation of payload?

  .lucascamargo
    .lucascamargo
    last week

    I just cloned the official repo and tried to upload the custom-server on vercel. But the admin route doesn't work.

  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    hmm



    Can you share some of the errors youre getting?



    Admin route not working generally means an initial config issue

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    @.lucascamargo what repo?

  .lucascamargo
    .lucascamargo
    last week
    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/custom-server


    I just cloned and tried to climb the vercel. I don't know if I need to do any additional configuration for this to work

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    Custom servers cannot be deployed on Vercel, Vercel is

    serverless

    . We do have a repo that will deploy serverless:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo

    Please read the "Known gotchas" in the README though.

  Payload-Bot
    Payload-Bot
    last week
