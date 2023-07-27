Admin route does not work with the application in production hosted on vercel. I'm using custom-server. Locally it works, in prod it doesn't.
When setting up payload to be on a different url, like
/payload
there is some additional configuration
check out:https://nouance.io/articles/how-to-host-payloadcms-on-a-subdomain-and-subpath-with-nginx
Which has some solid information about payload base route changes
If you still need help after, let us know!
Helloo. hmm, understood. I also tested it without this additional configuration that I made "/payload", and it still wasn't working.
can you help me?
@.lucascamargo Could you please give me a little context for the issue - happy to help!
For instance, is this based on a template or the default installation of payload?
I just cloned the official repo and tried to upload the custom-server on vercel. But the admin route doesn't work.
Can you share some of the errors youre getting?
Admin route not working generally means an initial config issue
@.lucascamargo what repo?
I just cloned and tried to climb the vercel. I don't know if I need to do any additional configuration for this to work
Custom servers cannot be deployed on Vercel, Vercel isserverless
. We do have a repo that will deploy serverless:https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo
Please read the "Known gotchas" in the README though.
