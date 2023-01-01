/admin/login doesnt function as expected

Hey all, were facing some issues with deploying the payload-next-demo app. We only face this when deploying with SST.

Essentially, the /api/users/login is route is not erroring (no log output), but we receive a 200 ok response with no data. We are unable to reproduce this locally, but wondering if anyone who is slightly more familiar with the codebase can help. I have also tried deploying a basic next app and attaching payload-next myself, which yields the same results.

We see no client side failure, but nothing actually happens, you hit login, which is followed by a 200 with no data, and you are not logged in. We do not see any issues at other API routes, like /api/users/me, or /api/users/init.

Have dug some more into this. We are seeing a status 200 returned, with no error message, and no payload. I have attempted invoking /forgot-password instead, and there we see a 500, which, has a key difference of returning our stack and an error message, rather than the unexpected 200 without data.

narrowed it down some more, on successful post requests, we see no data coming back to us

futher narrowed down, the 'body' is not making it to the lambda, nor is the expected data under any of the expected fields - this is fixed with bodyparser set to fasle

It appears

'payload/dist/auth/operations/login'

is returning with res.status somewhere, with a 200. Any help is appreciated

Added a beforeOp and beforeLogin Hook to trace. beforeOp logs are successfull, but no beforeLogin hook gets run. Narrows down the issue to this section (

)

Seems like, from a walkthrough it can be narrowed down to either: lines 96-98 or 126

Seems like we can rule out line 126, as it seems we should have guarenteed ourselves an auth error before that point on line 102 (purposely using wrong creds) - seems reasonable to assume its an issue somewhere in the auth function

one possible spot: this should probably use Buffer and not the string of password if im not mistaken?

- not sure this is our root cause though

possibly narrowed down more to an issue where lambda isnt allowing a proper connection to mongo - seems like it works on startup but is somehow intermittently failing with findOne, but no logging

strange, simply calling

console.log(await Model.findOne({ email }));

is causing this issue it seems. When this is executed in the hook, the lambda instantley ends with a 200

bumping this as were not seeing anything coming through still, could this be to do with the config of the mongoose client?