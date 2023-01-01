affordable self-hosting

I have always been a fan of DigitalOcean. As a Linux user of over 20 years, I much prefer a setup with fine-grain control and shell access.
My last attempt at using DigitalOcean with a headless CMS was several months ago with Directus. Somehow the cost of that instance topped over $50 for the month. I'm still not sure how/why the cost was so high. I was using the smallest droplet.
I've since then just really been more focused on JAMstack & Astro 👍 which has suited my needs incredibly.
Then I discovered PayloadCMS 🥰 and I'm seeking a better option to DigitalOcean. Mostly to avoid the high cost and to experiment/learn Payload.
Astro
+
Payload seem like the perfect fit for me and my needs.
I haven't done much research as there aresssooo maannyyy
available solutions: Render, Railway, Cyclic, etc.
---
So far it looks like Flyio fits my needs perfectly, as their CLI tool is pretty nice to work with.
But I'm wondering about the other options.
- What other server/self-hosting options have you succeeded with?
- Can I dump/export my local mondodb and import?
- Can I SSH or use a CLI to manage the instance with full admin priveleges?
You probably saw that we have Payload Cloud available on the website. That is a little more abstracted than getting a VPS, but it is essentially the same. You could import/export to mongodb using the connection string as needed.
We hear great things about northflank. They wrote up a really nice blog piece on hosting Payload there.https://northflank.com/guides/deploying-payload-cms
Since this discussion didn't get much traction you might want to repost it to our github discussions or look there for similar posts.
That's odd, but from personal experience...
Payload on DO - Almost no overhead, $5/mo (standard basic droplet rate)
Railway - Free tier, but many errors, both platform / UI
Directus on DO - no additional cost impact, but poor performance
I think Payload itself is fairly lightweight, there may be something else impacting the server
Interesting... I'm keen to use Digital Ocean, this sounds troublesome. Contact their support to find out why your costs are so high?
Thanks.
I will definitely check out northflank 👍
I will have to give it another go!
Cool, please share when you find out more. Good luck!
👍
I don't know if this applies to DigitalOcean, but something to look out for -
thank buddy.
never thought of that!!!
