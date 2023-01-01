affordable self-hosting

I have always been a fan of DigitalOcean. As a Linux user of over 20 years, I much prefer a setup with fine-grain control and shell access.

My last attempt at using DigitalOcean with a headless CMS was several months ago with Directus. Somehow the cost of that instance topped over $50 for the month. I'm still not sure how/why the cost was so high. I was using the smallest droplet.

I've since then just really been more focused on JAMstack & Astro 👍 which has suited my needs incredibly.

Then I discovered PayloadCMS 🥰 and I'm seeking a better option to DigitalOcean. Mostly to avoid the high cost and to experiment/learn Payload.

Astro

+

Payload seem like the perfect fit for me and my needs.

I haven't done much research as there are

sssooo maannyyy

available solutions: Render, Railway, Cyclic, etc.

---

So far it looks like Flyio fits my needs perfectly, as their CLI tool is pretty nice to work with.

But I'm wondering about the other options.

- What other server/self-hosting options have you succeeded with?

- Can I dump/export my local mondodb and import?

- Can I SSH or use a CLI to manage the instance with full admin priveleges?