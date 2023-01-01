DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
after enabling localized, set field values for each locale?

default discord avatar
Jyo Avy
3 months ago
2

Hello,


I am currently trying to implement localization in my payloadcms project, i have set the localization configs in buildConfig. (image attached 1)


I have also set localized: true to my text field for name

title

and

address

.


but I do not see any change in admin panel , I only see single textfield when trying add title and address?

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    You don't see a locale picker at the very bottom left of the page?

  • default discord avatar
    Jyo Avy
    3 months ago

    Now I see. i was zoomed in and could not see the locale picker before.


    Thanks @Alessio 🍣

