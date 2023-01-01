after enabling localized, set field values for each locale?

Hello,
I am currently trying to implement localization in my payloadcms project, i have set the localization configs in buildConfig. (image attached 1)
I have also set localized: true to my text field for name
title
and
address
.
but I do not see any change in admin panel , I only see single textfield when trying add title and address?
You don't see a locale picker at the very bottom left of the page?
Now I see. i was zoomed in and could not see the locale picker before.
Thanks @Alessio 🍣
