Hi, I've just built my site (npm run build) and i'm getting
An error occurred on client
in a few places, where no content is shown on this page. It works fine on dev, and throws no errors - is this something common and is their a fix?
Wondering if it comes from the rich text field, since that is the content
For a bit more context, can you open the error stacktrace? 🙂
All good, I think i've got it. I had an error with
_document.js
Thanks
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.