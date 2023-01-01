DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

An error occurred on client

default discord avatar
Plain
3 months ago
4

Hi, I've just built my site (npm run build) and i'm getting

An error occurred on client

in a few places, where no content is shown on this page. It works fine on dev, and throws no errors - is this something common and is their a fix?



Wondering if it comes from the rich text field, since that is the content

  • default discord avatar
    Derosul
    3 months ago

    For a bit more context, can you open the error stacktrace? 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    Plain
    3 months ago

    All good, I think i've got it. I had an error with

    _document.js


    Thanks

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.