Community Help

An example of extending RichTextField?

jakey___
2 months ago
5

A co-worker of mine is having difficulty wrapping the existing functionality of the RichTextField to have it fulfill the needs of the project we're on. We've seen many examples posted here on the discord community but it would go a long way just having a good starting spot for the RichTextField specifically.



I would immensely appreciate this if possible. Thankyou

    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Does this repo help? Its pretty bare bones:

    https://github.com/JarrodMFlesch/payload-with-markdown-rte
    jakey___
    2 months ago

    Checking it out!



    If I understand what I see here, you're adding a custom element to the richText field. However, we're looking to make a copy of richText and change some of the more deep functionality of it if that makes sense. @jarrod_not_jared

    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Oh I see! hmmm I am not sure that there is a good example of that out there. If using the RTE that we provide does not work, would another editor (Lexical) be a better solution?

    jakey___
    2 months ago

    it might be. I've seen some of the work being done on that front. I figured it wasn't ready just yet



    btw, my co-worker states that the example you provided is still helpful for other aspects of his understanding atm 🙂

    generator101
    last month

    @jarrod_not_jared is it possible to set the markdown as a field to be used alone? I want to have a markdown field alone and not inside the rich text

