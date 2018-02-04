Apparent memory leak

We noticed Payload was struggling to serve images from a media collection. It would take 1-2 minutes for an image to load. Looking at the AWS metrics for the Fargate cluster indicates there could be a memory leak somewhere. Restarting the tasks in Fargate resolved the issue.

Versions:

- payload@1.6.6

- @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage@1.0.12

- @aws-sdk/client-s3@3.266.1

- @aws-sdk/lib-storage@3.267.0