Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Auth0 plugin help

default discord avatar
ixoye36
4 days ago
3

Hi I am trying to implement the auth0 plugin (

https://github.com/finkinfridom/payload-auth0-plugin

)



Has anyone succeeded ?



I am struggling with a bit with it, especially with the collection config

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.