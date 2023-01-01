Auth0 plugin help

Hi I am trying to implement the auth0 plugin (https://github.com/finkinfridom/payload-auth0-plugin
)
Has anyone succeeded ?
I am struggling with a bit with it, especially with the collection config
Hey @ixoye36 as that's a community built plugin, we wouldn't be best suited to provide asasistance, but there are some more details (and alternatives) here ->https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1037629820038819902/1037678014596661308
Many thanks @seanzubrickas 👍
No problem!
