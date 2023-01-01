auto assign user via discord?

Hey there! was looking into switching my sites wiki to use PayloadCMS, and I can't explicitly get my answer from the docs. I want my users to be able to auth into the admin panel via Discord, and tie specific discord roles to a payload role automatically (maybe via NextJS middleware or something). Should this be possible?
Hey @geeberry This is totally possible with Payload. Payload offers SSO as an enterprise level plugin IIRC, so you will need to integrate this functionality yourself.
For basic integrations, like Discord, it shouldn't be so bad
awesome - I don't mind integrating SSO stuff myself. thanks!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.