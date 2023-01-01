DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
beforeValidate and validate hooks race condition?

default discord avatar
ssyberg
4 months ago
61

Not sure if this is a bug, but I'm seeing a race condition in this field definition. This fails validation every time, but if I put a console.log in the validate hook it passes every time... seems like

beforeValidate

is not completing before

validate

hook starts.


import slugify from "slugify";

const Slug = {
  name: "slug",
  type: "text",
  localized: true,
  required: true,
  validate: (val) => { 
    return RegExp("^[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)*$").test(val)? true : "Invalid slug." 
  },
  admin: {
    position: "sidebar",
  },
  hooks: {
    beforeValidate: [
      ({data, value}) => {
        if (!value && data.title) {
          return slugify(data.title)
        }
      }
    ]  
  }
};

export default Slug;


@alessiogr since you were so helpful in that other issue 😉



Adding

async

to the beforeValidate hook seems to fix this but I cannot understand why...

  • default discord avatar
    Trstly
    4 months ago

    {


          name: "slug",


          type: "text",


          localized: true,


          required: false,


          validate: (val: string) => { 


            const isValid = RegExp("^$|[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)*$").test(val)? true : "Invalid slug." 



            return isValid;


          },


          admin: {


            position: "sidebar",


          },


          hooks: {


            beforeValidate: [({data, value}) => {


              


              if (!value && data?.title) {


                  return slugify(data?.title)


                }


              }


            ]  


          }


        },



    required: false since you validate it, and allow empty to refresh the slug from title...



    you can also do:



    beforeValidate: [


              ({ data, value }) => {


                if (!value && data?.title) {


                  return slugify(data?.title);


                }


                return slugify(value)


              },


            ],

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago

    Hmm I don't know if that's it since adding a

    console.log

    changes the actual validation behavior, I think that really points to a race condition



    There must be something I don't understand about the validate and beforeValidate lifecycle because it's not clear to me why adding

    async

    would change anything here.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    on first glance, it does seem weird to me too



    @ssyberg so the issue happens when you

    first

    create a new collection and put weird characters in the title, right?

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago

    Issue happens when I create a new record and put

    anything

    in the title



    Slug stays empty and I get an invalid slug because it's empty

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    So for normal titles it works just fine for me. What I can consistently replicate is that it displays "Invalid slug" for weird titles like yxqchcey@∑€ƒ@∑€@ƒ



    it's prob the same underlying issue so let's focus on that



    https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload/blob/repro-beforevalidate/test/_community/collections/Slugged.ts

    created a replication here so it's easier to debug and stalk through what the payload source is doing



    https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload/blob/2379078c183089ddf3fa645df722b3a722a274bf/src/collections/operations/create.ts#L125

    this is probably the interesting part

  • default discord avatar
    Trstly
    4 months ago

    validate: Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. there for you need to set required: false or else it never hits the validate.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    It does hit the validate though (it displays "Invalid slug." as error message in the frontend and not that the field is a required value)

  • default discord avatar
    Trstly
    4 months ago

    sorry beforeValidate on the server and the regex must allow empty: "^$|[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)

    $" so it validates correctly.

    {
          name: "slug",
          type: "text",
          localized: true,
          required: false,
          validate: (val: string) => { 
            const isValid = RegExp("^$|[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)

    $").test(val)? true : "Invalid slug." 



            return isValid;


          },


          admin: {


            position: "sidebar",


          },


          hooks: {


            beforeValidate: [({data, value}) => {


              


              if (!value && data?.title) {


                  return slugify(data?.title)


                }


              }


            ]  


          }


        }

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    the regex itself is fine. The problem is that even wrong titles are not supposed to validate incorrectly (e.g. @/"") because the beforeValidate function is supposed to slugify the value and make it correct



    before it validates



    but it doesnt

  • default discord avatar
    Trstly
    4 months ago

    but the client validate is preventing it to be sendt to the server 🙂



    I think it's "beforeServerValidate"? when using the api?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    hmhm that might just happen since it runs on the client too



    this is weird



    you'd expect beforeValidate to run before



    what's the use-case of beforeValidated if that's the case though?

  • default discord avatar
    Trstly
    4 months ago

    I think it's for when using the API

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago

    @Trstly the fact that a console.log added to the

    validate

    function is pretty definitive evidence this is a race condition



    you'd expect beforeValidate to run before

    This to me is really the crux of it

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Thing is, for incorrect tiles like



    @/"")



    even console.log is useless



    I do think he is right about it

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago
    beforeValidate

    should be

    guaranteed

    to complete before

    validate

    is called

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    I agree



    on the other hand, if validate only ran on the server, you wouldnt get immediate feedback anymore



    What I still dont understand is why adding console.log fixes it for you. I'd expect it to not work there as well



    (if the order really is client validate => beforeValidate => server validate)



    so somehow you're getting beforeValidate to run before client validate

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago
    client validate => beforeValidate => server validate

    Oh do we have indication that is the lifecycle?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    from what Trstly is saying it seems like that's the case. And it would kinda make sense



    but not sure

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago

    Does it make sense? I think one of the primary use cases for

    beforeValidate

    is setting a value for a field - which should then get validated (even on the client)

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    That's what I thought too! I didn't know it also runs on the client though



    @jmikrut may I steal your time for a quick question for 15 seconds:



    validate on client => beforeValidate on server => server validate on server



    Is this lifecycle correct?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    hello



    yes



    if i am understanding, the lifecycle does follow that path

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Alright thank you!! Will make a PR to add it to the docs - I think it would be very helpful to clarify it there



    @ssyberg what happens if you add something like


    (if window || document) {


    return true;


    }



    to the validate function?



    to make sure it ONLY runs on the server

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago

    @jmikrut client validation takes place before the

    beforeValidate

    hook?



    Is there some other means of dynamically auto-populating a field before client validation?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    client validation happens in the browser before the server and its hooks even come into the picture



    yea i think alessio is right above, and that would be my suggestion too



    but you could also use defaultValue



    which

    does

    run in the browser as well

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    4 months ago

    does

    defaultValue

    have access to the document data?



    As a way to just bypass client validation here? That might be the way



    I guess the real solve here would be to add some client hooks or something so we could update that field on keyboard events like happens by default with the

    title

    - I know we could potentially implement that with our own components, though that seems like a pretty big lift



    Tagging this thread with a GH issue, the fact that a sleep/console log affects the behavior really still points to a race condition IMO:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2752
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    I will review this shortly - I've been traveling this week but will respond on the GH issue shortly!

