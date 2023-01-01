beforeValidate and validate hooks race condition?

Not sure if this is a bug, but I'm seeing a race condition in this field definition. This fails validation every time, but if I put a console.log in the validate hook it passes every time... seems like

beforeValidate

is not completing before

validate

hook starts.

import slugify from "slugify"; const Slug = { name: "slug", type: "text", localized: true, required: true, validate: (val) => { return RegExp("^[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)*$").test(val)? true : "Invalid slug." }, admin: { position: "sidebar", }, hooks: { beforeValidate: [ ({data, value}) => { if (!value && data.title) { return slugify(data.title) } } ] } }; export default Slug;

@alessiogr since you were so helpful in that other issue 😉

Adding

async

to the beforeValidate hook seems to fix this but I cannot understand why...